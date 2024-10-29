^

Weather

‘Leon’ likely to become super typhoon on October 31 — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 6:20pm
âLeonâ likely to become super typhoon on October 31 â PAGASA
Track forecast of Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) as of 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — As Typhoon “Leon” (international name: Kong-Rey) intensifies, state weather bureau PAGASA said it is likely to become a super typhoon on Thursday, October 31. 

In PAGASA's 5 p.m. bulletin on Tuesday, October 29, it said that Leon had undergone a “rapid intensification” over the waters east of Cagayan.

Leon was last located 505 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. It packs maximum sustained winds of 150 km per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 185 kph. 

The typhoon is moving west-northwest at 10 kph, with winds extending up to 660 km from its center.

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 2 over the following areas:

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Mainland Cagayan
  • Northern and Eastern Portions of Isabela
  • Apayao
  • Northern Portion of Kalinga
  • Northern Portion of Abra
  • Ilocos Norte

Areas under TCWS no. 2 are likely to experience gale-force winds with possible moderate threats to life and property. 

Meanwhile, TCWS no. 1 has also been hoisted over the following areas:

  • The rest of Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • The rest of Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet
  • The rest of Abra
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Eastern Portion of Nueva Ecija
  • Aurora
  • Northern and Eastern Portion of Quezon
  • Polillo Islands
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Northern Portion of Sorsogon

Severe winds, coastal hazards

Minor to moderate wind impacts are expected in areas under TCWS No. 2, while regions under TCWS No. 1 may face minimal to minor impacts.

Additionally, the typhoon’s circulation could bring gusty conditions across Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and parts of Visayas through Thursday.

PAGASA has issued a storm surge warning for Batanes and Babuyan Islands, with a high risk of life-threatening storm surges reaching two to three meters above normal tide levels.

Mariners are advised to avoid sea travel as rough to high seas, reaching up to 10 meters, are expected along the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Track forecast

Leon is forecast to approach Batanes early Thursday, moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea. 

PAGASA also predicts a landfall along Taiwan’s eastern coast on Thursday evening. The cyclone may later head towards the East China Sea before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility late Thursday or early Friday.

vuukle comment

LEON

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New storm bears down on Philippines after deadly 'Kristine'

New storm bears down on Philippines after deadly 'Kristine'

1 day ago
The Philippines raised a fresh weather alert on Monday, days more than 100 people were killed by the worst storm of the ...
Weather
fbtw
After 'Kristine': Storm 'Leon' advances toward Luzon
play

After 'Kristine': Storm 'Leon' advances toward Luzon

1 day ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) has maintained its strength as it decelerates over the Philippine Sea on...
Weather
fbtw
'Leon' advances west over Philippine Sea, Signal No. 1 possible by Sunday night

'Leon' advances west over Philippine Sea, Signal No. 1 possible by Sunday night

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) is moving steadily west over the Philippine Sea and is expected to bring...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'
play

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kristine", the eleventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR
play

Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR

8 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has reported that tropical cyclone locally named "Kristine," entered the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Leon' maintains strength as it moves over Philippine Sea

'Leon' maintains strength as it moves over Philippine Sea

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) maintained its strength as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea,...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical Storm Kong-Rey to enter PAR soon, may develop into typhoon by Monday

Tropical Storm Kong-Rey to enter PAR soon, may develop into typhoon by Monday

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Kong-Rey is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Weather
fbtw
Trough of 'Kristine' to trigger rains in Southern Luzon

Trough of 'Kristine' to trigger rains in Southern Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
The trough of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across...
Weather
fbtw
Several areas still under Signal No. 1 even after &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;s' exit

Several areas still under Signal No. 1 even after ‘Kristine’s' exit

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 days ago
A large part of Luzon remained under Signal No. 1 on Friday even after Severe Tropical Storm Kristine left the PAR.
Weather
fbtw
Metro Manila, others still under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' gains speed over Northern Luzon waters

Metro Manila, others still under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' gains speed over Northern Luzon waters

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 2 as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami)...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with