‘Leon’ likely to become super typhoon on October 31 — PAGASA

Track forecast of Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) as of 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — As Typhoon “Leon” (international name: Kong-Rey) intensifies, state weather bureau PAGASA said it is likely to become a super typhoon on Thursday, October 31.

In PAGASA's 5 p.m. bulletin on Tuesday, October 29, it said that Leon had undergone a “rapid intensification” over the waters east of Cagayan.

Leon was last located 505 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. It packs maximum sustained winds of 150 km per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 185 kph.

The typhoon is moving west-northwest at 10 kph, with winds extending up to 660 km from its center.

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 2 over the following areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Mainland Cagayan

Northern and Eastern Portions of Isabela

Apayao

Northern Portion of Kalinga

Northern Portion of Abra

Ilocos Norte

Areas under TCWS no. 2 are likely to experience gale-force winds with possible moderate threats to life and property.

Meanwhile, TCWS no. 1 has also been hoisted over the following areas:

The rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

The rest of Abra

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Eastern Portion of Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Northern and Eastern Portion of Quezon

Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Northern Portion of Sorsogon

Severe winds, coastal hazards

Minor to moderate wind impacts are expected in areas under TCWS No. 2, while regions under TCWS No. 1 may face minimal to minor impacts.

Additionally, the typhoon’s circulation could bring gusty conditions across Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and parts of Visayas through Thursday.

PAGASA has issued a storm surge warning for Batanes and Babuyan Islands, with a high risk of life-threatening storm surges reaching two to three meters above normal tide levels.

Mariners are advised to avoid sea travel as rough to high seas, reaching up to 10 meters, are expected along the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Track forecast

Leon is forecast to approach Batanes early Thursday, moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

PAGASA also predicts a landfall along Taiwan’s eastern coast on Thursday evening. The cyclone may later head towards the East China Sea before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility late Thursday or early Friday.