^

Weather

Tropical Storm Kong-Rey to enter PAR soon, may develop into typhoon by Monday

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 2:57pm
Tropical Storm Kong-Rey to enter PAR soon, may develop into typhoon by Monday
Satellite rendering of Tropical Storm Kong-Rey taken as of 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Kong-Rey is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Once it enters the PAR, state weather bureau PAGASA said the cyclone will be named "Leon."

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, Kong-Rey was spotted 1,630 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

Kong-Rey is carrying peak winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching 80 kph. It is is moving west at 30 kph.

According to PAGASA, Kong-Rey will track westward through the weekend, gradually intensifying into a severe tropical storm by Sunday and possibly a typhoon by Monday. 

Its projected path will stay far from the Philippine landmass, though it may shift slightly within the forecast cone over the next five days.

Kong-Rey’s outer rainbands may affect areas in Extreme Northern Luzon, depending on its trajectory within the PAR. 

The storm could also enhance the existing southwest monsoon, bringing rain to the western parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the coming days.

Moderate to rough seas are expected along northern and eastern coastlines in Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas

vuukle comment

PAGASA

TROPICAL STORM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Seven regions under highest emergency protocol due to 'Kristine'

Seven regions under highest emergency protocol due to 'Kristine'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 days ago
Seven regions have been placed under the highest state of readiness as the Office of Civil Defense raised on Monday night,...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 still up in northern Luzon as 'Kristine' slows down

Signal No. 3 still up in northern Luzon as 'Kristine' slows down

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Signal No. 3 remains hoisted in several areas across northern Luzon as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name:...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 2 up in Catanduanes; most of Luzon under Signal No. 1 due to &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;

Signal No. 2 up in Catanduanes; most of Luzon under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Kristine’

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 days ago
Signal No. 2 was hoisted in Catanduanes as Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) maintained its strength while...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 remains hoisted in Luzon provinces as 'Kristine' moves over CAR

Signal No. 3 remains hoisted in Luzon provinces as 'Kristine' moves over CAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Several Luzon areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 on Thursday as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine continues...
Weather
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' intensifies
play

More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' intensifies

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over seven areas in Luzon and Visayas as Tropical Storm Kristine (international...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kristine barrels through Northern Luzon; LPA outside PAR likely to become tropical depression

Kristine barrels through Northern Luzon; LPA outside PAR likely to become tropical depression

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Severe tropical storm Kristine (international name: Trami) will continue to bring heavy rains and storm-force winds in parts...
Weather
fbtw
Heavy rains expected as 'Kristine' pummels Luzon

Heavy rains expected as 'Kristine' pummels Luzon

2 days ago
Severe tropical storm Kristine (international name: Trami) will continue to dump moderate to torrential rain across the country...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Kristine&rsquo; intensifies into severe tropical storm &mdash; PAGASA

‘Kristine’ intensifies into severe tropical storm — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
In Pagasa’s 5 p.m. bulletin on Wednesday, October 23, the severe tropical storm is estimated at 175 kilometers east...
Weather
fbtw
Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'

Metro Manila, 30 other areas under Signal No. 2 due to 'Kristine'

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
In Pagasa’s 11 a.m. forecast on Wednesday, October 23, Kristine is estimated at 255 kilometers (km) east of Baler, Aurora...
Weather
fbtw
Storm surge possible in several Luzon areas, says PAGASA

Storm surge possible in several Luzon areas, says PAGASA

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
Residents in several Luzon areas are advised to stay away from the shores as a storm surge may be possible within the next...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with