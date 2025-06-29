^

Climate and Environment

SBMA, DTI set up Subic bamboo nursery

E.H. Edejer - Philstar.com
June 29, 2025 | 5:23pm
SBMA, DTI set up Subic bamboo nursery
DTI-Zambales Provincial Director Enrique Tacbad (2nd left), SBMA Deputy Administrator for Public Health Amethya Dela Llana (3rd left), and SBMA Ecology Center OIC manager Rossel Abuyo (5th right) lead the launching of the Subic bamboo nursery on June 24 at theEl Kabayo eco-tourism area
SBMA

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines – The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Zambales have partnered for a bamboo nursery project to promote wider propagation and cultivation of this resilient and important forest resource.

The two agencies jointly inaugurated the nursery at Subic’s El Kabayo eco-tourism area on Tuesday, June 24, with 200 propagules of iron bamboo species donated by the Banco Kalikasan Environmental Movement Inc.

Iron bamboo, which is scientifically known as Guadua Angustifolia, is native to South America, but has been successfully propagated in the country. Known for its large size, strength, and suitability for structural applications, it is considered a premier material for construction and engineered bamboo production.  

SBMA Ecology Center OIC Rossell Abuyo said setting up the bamboo nursery would just be the first phase of the SBM-DTI collaborative project, as the two agencies plans to establish in the same area a “bambusetum”, which will be valuable for scientific and educational research purposes. 

A bambusetum, she explained, is a specialized garden dedicated to the cultivation and study of various bamboo species, thus serving as a gene bank and allowing the observation of different bamboo growth habits and characteristics.

DTI-Zambales director Enrique Tacbad, meanwhile, pointed out that apart from the environmental benefits of planting bamboo, its propagation can also serve as a good source of livelihood for stakeholders in the community. 

“Initially, we are preparing at least 15 to 20 species of bamboo for the bambusetum ,” Tacbad said.

Aside from its ability to sequester carbon dioxide, reduce soil erosion, and provide habitat for wildlife, bamboo is increasingly in demand for construction, furniture, handicrafts, and as a food source.

According to a DTI report last year, worldwide bamboo market is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 4.5 percent from 2022 to 2030 with industrial application and furniture segments dominating the global market.

However, despite the industry’s positive global trade prospect, the bamboo industry in the Philippines faces challenges due to the limited supply of bamboo raw materials, and incomplete or sporadic bamboo data that are important to sustain the growth and development of the local bamboo industry. 

In 2010, then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo created the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Council through Executive Order No. 879 to promote bamboo industry development and provide the over-all policy directions of the program for all stakeholders.

BAMBOO

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

SUBIC BAY METROPOLITAN AUTHORITY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Saudi readies for 'worst case scenario' in sweltering hajj
June 3, 2025 - 6:00pm

Saudi readies for 'worst case scenario' in sweltering hajj

By Aya Iskandarani | June 3, 2025 - 6:00pm
Near a sprawling tent city outside Mecca, Saudi hospital staff are preparing for a flood of heat-related cases as Muslim pilgrims...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
As world heats up, UN cools itself the cool way: with water
May 12, 2025 - 3:00pm

As world heats up, UN cools itself the cool way: with water

By AmÃ©lie Bottolier-Depois | May 12, 2025 - 3:00pm
Deep in the bowels of the UN headquarters, a pump sucks in huge amounts of water from the East River to help cool the complex...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Adaptation Fund grants PH $10M to build climate-resilient water systems in Tawi-Tawi
May 2, 2025 - 3:11pm

Adaptation Fund grants PH $10M to build climate-resilient water systems in Tawi-Tawi

By Dominique Nicole Flores | May 2, 2025 - 3:11pm
The Philippine government is set to develop climate-resilient communities in Tawi-Tawi using $10 million from the Adaptation...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DENR: Manila Bay 'alive,' but reclamation threatens biodiversity, livelihood
April 30, 2025 - 6:57pm

DENR: Manila Bay 'alive,' but reclamation threatens biodiversity, livelihood

By Dominique Nicole Flores | April 30, 2025 - 6:57pm
The cumulative impact assessment of Manila Bay reclamation projects affirmed the bay's rich biodiversity but stressed...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DENR asked to set talks with Masungi, Blue Star
April 29, 2025 - 6:44pm

DENR asked to set talks with Masungi, Blue Star

By Dominique Nicole Flores | April 29, 2025 - 6:44pm
The DENR has been asked to propose a date by May 2 for preliminary talks with the Masungi Georeserve Foundation and its developer,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with