^

Climate and Environment

Adaptation Fund grants PH $10M to build climate-resilient water systems in Tawi-Tawi

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 3:11pm
Adaptation Fund grants PH $10M to build climate-resilient water systems in Tawi-Tawi
Small seacraft are seen in this undated photo of the port of Bongao in Tawi-Tawi south of the Philippines.
Google Maps / Kirby Zulqarnain

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is set to develop climate-resilient communities in Tawi-Tawi using $10 million from the Adaptation Fund to finance a project focused on improving water supply, access and management.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Finance (DOF) secured the P556-million project during the 44th Board Meeting in Bonn, Germany held from April 8 to 11. This is also the country’s first Adaptation Fund-financed project. 

The project will particularly strengthen the capacity of the municipalities of Sibutu and Sitangkai to adapt to and cope with climate-related environmental changes.

“This project is not only the country’s first access to the Adaptation Fund. It is, more importantly, an assertion of our promise that no Filipino will be left behind in our nation’s pursuit of climate resilience and sustainable development,” Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said in a joint statement on Wednesday, April 30.

A 2024 report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) found that access to fresh water in Tawi-Tawi has been a "perennial challenge." The report said that schools in the area often rely on rainwater to meet their needs for clean water, including sanitation and hygiene.

To solve this, the government plans to implement a $10 million project based on the water-energy-food nexus framework, which acknowledges the interdependence of these systems. This approach ensures that challenges in one system are addressed with the others in mind.

The nexus approach, which was first promoted at international policymaking events in 2010, uses water to illustrate the overlaps among the three systems. 

For example, water plays a key role in food production, cooling systems, power generation, treatment, irrigation and even fuel extraction. In other words, to ensure food and energy security, protecting a community’s access and supply of water is crucial. 

This idea is reflected in the project’s name: “Harnessing the water-energy-food nexus to address and adapt to climate change impacts in Tawi-Tawi.”

“This project is fully aligned with our National Adaptation Plan, which emphasizes securing food supply while nurturing our natural resources and sustaining livelihoods as one of our core strategies in our fight against climate change,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said.

The DENR said the project includes several key components:

  • Deploying climate-resilient water supply systems using existing renewable energy infrastructure in Tawi-Tawi
  • Building local capacity for sustainable water management
  • Enhancing livelihood and job opportunities
  • Supporting knowledge management to help expand the project in other parts of the country

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the Mindanao Development Authority were tasked to implement the project. 

“The Environment Chief added that the project showcases how the water-energy-food nexus recognizes the interconnectedness of vital resources and leads to more effective climate solutions,” Yulo-Loyzaga said.

According to the United Nations Climate Change (UNCC), the Adaptation Fund was created in 2001 to finance projects and programs in developing countries vulnerable to climate change, particularly those under the Kyoto Protocol.

However, the international treaty was replaced by the Paris Agreement, which has similar aims of limiting global temperature rise by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A significant portion of the Adaptation Fund comes from voluntary contributions. Based on UNCC’s data, as of June 2024, these contributions have totaled $1.49 billion (~P82 billion), with an additional $121 million (~P6.7 billion) earned from investment income on the Trust Fund balance.

The Philippines, through the DOF, is also a member of the Adaptation Fund Board as one of the developing countries bearing the brunt of climate change. 

“By placing communities like Tawi-Tawi at the forefront of global climate financing, we are doubling down on our commitment to ensure that we uplift the lives of every Filipino, especially those most at risk,” Recto said.

One of the most recent disaster-related impacts in Tawi-Tawi occurred in January, when rains from easterlies caused heavy flooding in Mindanao. In Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, residents were reportedly forced to tear down a wall in a compound to release trapped water.

ADAPTATION FUND

CLIMATE CHANGE

DENR

DOF

TAWI-TAWI
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lost in translation: Masungi developer flagged costs, DENR saw demand for payment
April 12, 2025 - 9:04am

Lost in translation: Masungi developer flagged costs, DENR saw demand for payment

By Dominique Nicole Flores | April 12, 2025 - 9:04am
The DENR and Masungi Georeserve's developers may have misunderstood each other regarding the letters sent by the Dumaliang...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
US storms, 'severe' flooding death toll climbs to 16
April 6, 2025 - 3:29pm

US storms, 'severe' flooding death toll climbs to 16

April 6, 2025 - 3:29pm
Violent storms battering the central-eastern United States have killed at least 16 people, officials said, with the National...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'It's gone': conservation science in Thailand's burning forest
April 6, 2025 - 9:43am

'It's gone': conservation science in Thailand's burning forest

By Sara Hussein | April 6, 2025 - 9:43am
Scientist Inna Birchenko began to cry as she described the smoldering protected forest in Thailand where she was collecting...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Human activity disrupting ocean CO2 absorption &mdash; study
March 29, 2025 - 6:48pm

Human activity disrupting ocean CO2 absorption — study

March 29, 2025 - 6:48pm
Commercial activities that damage sea floors are disrupting the oceans' natural carbon capture capacity, with more research...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Over a billion pounds of Coke plastic waste to enter waterways &mdash; study
March 26, 2025 - 7:21pm

Over a billion pounds of Coke plastic waste to enter waterways — study

By Issam Ahmed | March 26, 2025 - 7:21pm
By 2030, Coca-Cola products will account for an estimated 1.33 billion pounds (602,000 metric tons) of plastic waste entering...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with