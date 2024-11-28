^

Climate and Environment

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 8:22am
Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Thick black smoke engulfs a residential area at Isla Puting Bato in Tondo, Manila on November 24, 2024.
STAR/ Edd Gumban

PARIS, France — Air pollution caused by fires is linked to more than 1.5 million deaths a year worldwide, the vast majority occurring in developing countries, a major new study said on Thursday.

This death toll is expected to rise in the coming years as climate change makes wildfires more frequent and intense, according to the study in The Lancet journal.

The international team of researchers looked at existing data on "landscape fires", which include both wildfires that rage through nature and planned fires such as controlled burns on farming land.

Around 450,000 deaths a year from heart disease were linked to fire-related air pollution between 2000 and 2019, the researchers said.

A further 220,000 deaths from respiratory disease were attributed to the smoke and particulates spewed into the air by fire.

From all causes around the world, a total of 1.53 million annual deaths were associated with air pollution from landscape fires, according to the study.

More than 90 percent of these deaths were in low and middle-income countries, it added, with nearly 40 percent in sub-Saharan Africa alone.

The countries with the highest death tolls were China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

A record amount of illegal burning of farm fields in northern India has been partly blamed for noxious smog that has recently been choking the capital New Delhi.

The authors of the Lancet study called for "urgent action" to address the huge death toll from landscape fires.

The disparity between rich and poor nations further highlights "climate injustice", in which those who have contributed the least to global warming suffer from it the most, they added.

Some of the ways people can avoid smoke from fires -- such as moving away from the area, using air purifiers and masks, or staying indoors -- are not available to people in poorer countries, the researchers pointed out.

So they called for more financial and technological support for people in the hardest-hit countries.

The study was released a week after UN climate talks where delegates agreed to a boost in climate funding that developing countries slammed as insufficient.

It also came after Ecuador declared a national emergency over forest fires that have razed more than 10,000 hectares in the country's south.

The world has also been battered by hurricanes, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events during what is expected to be the hottest year in recorded history.

AIR POLLUTION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
COP29 in extra time as poor nations reject $250 billion offer
4 days ago

COP29 in extra time as poor nations reject $250 billion offer

By Nick Perry | 4 days ago
Heated negotiations on a global climate deal were set to spill into Saturday after developing nations rejected an initial...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Deadlocked COP29 awaits fresh draft deal on final day
5 days ago

Deadlocked COP29 awaits fresh draft deal on final day

By Nick Perry, Shaun Tandon, Laurent Thomet | 5 days ago
Representatives from nearly 200 nations awaited a fresh proposal Friday for a potential compromise in marathon climate finance...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'Moment of truth' for world-first plastic pollution treaty
5 days ago

'Moment of truth' for world-first plastic pollution treaty

5 days ago
Plastic pollution litters our seas, our air and even our bodies, but negotiators face an uphill battle next week to agree...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand to cooperate in climate initiatives
6 days ago

Philippines, New Zealand to cooperate in climate initiatives

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 days ago
The Philippines signed a joint declaration with New Zealand to develop a climate cooperation framework that strengthens sustainable...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Marcos urged to veto natural gas development bill
12 days ago

Marcos urged to veto natural gas development bill

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 days ago
For the environmental groups, the proposed Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act would lock the country into continued...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
COP29: Climate advocates call for increased, effective climate finance amid escalating disasters
12 days ago

COP29: Climate advocates call for increased, effective climate finance amid escalating disasters

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 days ago
Filipino climate advocates have had enough of empty promises as global warming briefly hit 1.5°Celsius in 2024, warning...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with