^

Climate and Environment

Filipino clean energy startups need sustainable, infrastructure support — report

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 7:21pm
Filipino clean energy startups need sustainable, infrastructure support â�� report

MANILA, Philippines — An international nonprofit organization on clean energy on Wednesday, September 18, reported that the Philippines faces sustainable financial and infrastructure gaps to support clean energy and climate startups. 

Despite a six-fold increase in climate-focused ventures in the country, from 15 in 2020 to 91 firms in 2024, the New Energy Nexus (NEX) identified that local startups still struggle to access available government resources and funding due to a lack of awareness and unstreamlined bureaucratic processes. 

“The Filipino clean energy innovation ecosystem has shown huge progress and promise in the past years, but the nascent space runs the risk of stalling because of lack of access to networks, funding, testing facilities, and skills training,” NEX country director Brenda Valerio said.

What they found. The org has only identified seven research laboratories and nine universities nationwide capable of providing testing facilities and programs related to energy.

NEX also found that there are 29 training institutions with the capacity to help equip clean energy startups and 127 projects already in the pipeline. 

According to the report, nearly half of the clean energy and climate startups focus on renewable energy generation, while other ventures concentrate on sustainable cooling, transport, waste management and circular economy.

Specific to energy, some startups aim to strengthen the country’s access to, management of and storage of energy, as well as improve energy efficiency.

Entrepreneurs in provinces are also only starting to “carve up space,” with 14.5% of clean energy startups located in Northern Mindanao and 16.5% in CALABARZON. Meanwhile, more than a third of green businesses can largely be found in Metro Manila. 

Need for sectoral collaboration

Awareness of government funding and resources is not the only concern. The involvement of the private sector is also lacking, NEX said. 

Only 13% of the USD 1.3 million (P72.47 million) raised by 18 green businesses comes from the private sector and investments. The majority of the funding has been sourced from grants and competitions.

The nonprofit added that some startups also lack the necessary infrastructure, experience, or systems to effectively manage large amounts of funding if they are granted capital to sustain their operations.

“In my observation, most startups are not yet ready for the type of funding that's currently available. … It's crucial that we provide support at every stage of a startup's journey, not just when they're ready for significant investment,” Rachel Santiago-Sacro of venture fund Clime Capital said.

To speed up the country’s adoption and deployment of clean energy innovations, Valerio emphasized that government agencies, think tanks, non-governmental organizations and the private sector need to collaborate.

“Local entrepreneurs are best placed to understand how to deploy solutions in their communities and transition our economy more equitably to clean energy. It really does take a village to build and deploy these solutions,” she added.

NEX Philippines has provided support for 85 of the 91 clean energy and climate startups in the country since 2019. 

vuukle comment

CLEAN ENERGY

NEW ENERGY FINANCE

RENEWABLE ENERGY

STARTUPS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
AI is 'accelerating the climate crisis,' expert warns
3 days ago

AI is 'accelerating the climate crisis,' expert warns

3 days ago
If you care about the environment, think twice about using AI.
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Subic Freeport seeks carbon-neutral status
4 days ago

Subic Freeport seeks carbon-neutral status

By E.H. Edejer | 4 days ago
A senior official of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority said that the Subic agency will reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
PCG recovers 97% of oil from MT Terra Nova spill
5 days ago

PCG recovers 97% of oil from MT Terra Nova spill

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 days ago
The Philippine Coast Guard said on Friday, September 13, that they only managed to recover 97.43% of the total volume of oil...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
SM City Baguio&rsquo;s rainwater treatment facility: A model for water sustainability
brandSpace
12 days ago

SM City Baguio’s rainwater treatment facility: A model for water sustainability

12 days ago
This initiative supplements the mall's water supply from the Baguio Water District and significantly contributes to the city’s...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Marcos wants stricter law enforcement vs illegal logging
14 days ago

Marcos wants stricter law enforcement vs illegal logging

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, September 4, said the government must be stricter when it comes to illegal...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with