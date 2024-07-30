Another vessel runs into trouble in Bataan waters

MANILA, Philippines — A sea vessel ran aground in Bataan, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday.

The MV Mirola Uno is the third reported vessel to recently experience troubles in the waters of Bataan.

The first vessel, MT Terra Nova, capsized and sank with 1.4 million liters of oil. Just days after, the MTKR Jason Bradley sank in the shallow waters of Mariveles. The two vessels were found a mere few days apart.

However, the PCG said that their attention is geared towards the MT Terra Nova.

“All of the efforts ng PCG has been focused on mitigating and containment of the oil spill. Like what we've said, ang Motor Tanker, Motor Vessel Mirola Uno ay hindi actually causing much concern particularly with the effects sa environment,” PCG Lieutenant Commander Michael John Encina said in a press briefing.

News of the MV Mirola Uno already reached the PCG on July 23, but Encina said that it was still above water. It ran aground, unlike the MT Terra Nova and the MT Jason Bradley, which were submerged in the Bataan waters. He also clarified that the MV Mirola Uno is only a cargo vessel.

“It's not a threat at this time. We are not spreading our resources too thinly. But we are dealing with it when we realize that it is not a threat at this time,” PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said, referring to the MV Mirola Uno.

The PCG is still finding out the MV Mirola Uno’s exact amount of diesel.

Encina said that oil spill booms have already been deployed to address the MT Terra Nova’s oil leaks.

Regarding the MT Jason Bradley, Gavan mentioned that all its valves are sealed and oil spill booms have also been installed in the area.