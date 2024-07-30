^

Climate and Environment

Another vessel runs into trouble in Bataan waters

Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 6:37pm
Another vessel runs into trouble in Bataan waters
Satellite image of Mariveles, Bataan
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — A sea vessel ran aground in Bataan, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday. 

The MV Mirola Uno is the third reported vessel to recently experience troubles in the waters of Bataan. 

The first vessel, MT Terra Nova, capsized and sank with 1.4 million liters of oil. Just days after, the MTKR Jason Bradley sank in the shallow waters of Mariveles. The two vessels were found a mere few days apart.

However, the PCG said that their attention is geared towards the MT Terra Nova. 

“All of the efforts ng PCG has been focused on mitigating and containment of the oil spill. Like what we've said, ang Motor Tanker, Motor Vessel Mirola Uno ay hindi actually causing much concern particularly with the effects sa environment,” PCG Lieutenant Commander Michael John Encina said in a press briefing. 

News of the MV Mirola Uno already reached the PCG on July 23, but Encina said that it was still above water. It ran aground, unlike the MT Terra Nova and the MT Jason Bradley, which were submerged in the Bataan waters. He also clarified that the MV Mirola Uno is only a cargo vessel.

“It's not a threat at this time. We are not spreading our resources too thinly. But we are dealing with it when we realize that it is not a threat at this time,” PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said, referring to the MV Mirola Uno. 

The PCG is still finding out the MV Mirola Uno’s exact amount of diesel. 

Encina said that oil spill booms have already been deployed to address the MT Terra Nova’s oil leaks.  

Regarding the MT Jason Bradley, Gavan mentioned that all its valves are sealed and oil spill booms have also been installed in the area.

vuukle comment

BATAAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Baguio City on alert vs squatting
9 days ago

Baguio City on alert vs squatting

By Artemio Dumlao | 9 days ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has reported that sustained monitoring efforts in the city’s watersheds continue...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'We can't wait another year': Disaster-hit nations call for climate aid
July 12, 2024 - 4:44pm

'We can't wait another year': Disaster-hit nations call for climate aid

By Chloé Farand | July 12, 2024 - 4:44pm
Countries on the frontlines of climate change have warned they cannot wait another year for long-sought aid to recover from...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Dust in the air eased slightly in 2023 &mdash; UN
July 12, 2024 - 9:19am

Dust in the air eased slightly in 2023 — UN

By Robin Millard | July 12, 2024 - 9:19am
The amount of dust in the air eased slightly in 2023, the United Nations said Friday, warning that poor environmental management...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Philippines-US nuclear deal for 'peaceful uses' takes effect
July 9, 2024 - 2:52pm

Philippines-US nuclear deal for 'peaceful uses' takes effect

By Cristina Chi | July 9, 2024 - 2:52pm
The deal between the Philippines and the United States that will allow Washington to export nuclear technology to Manila for...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
June hottest on record, beating 2023 high &mdash; EU climate monitor
July 8, 2024 - 10:22am

June hottest on record, beating 2023 high — EU climate monitor

By Chloé Farand | July 8, 2024 - 10:22am
Last month was the hottest June on record across the globe, the EU's climate monitor said Monday, capping half a year of wild...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with