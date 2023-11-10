Pope Francis to address COP28 summit in Dubai

Pope Francis waves to the crowd during the weekly general audience on Nov. 8, 2023 at St Peter's square in The Vatican.

Pope Francis is set become the first pope in history to address a global climate change conference.

The Holy See has confirmed that the pope will address the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Summit in Dubai, as well as engage in several bilateral meetings and inaugurate the "Faith Pavilion" at Expo City from December 1 to 3.

According to the released official program for the Pope's visit to Dubai, the pope will depart from Rome on the morning of December 1 for Dubai. He is scheduled to land at Dubai’s World Central International Airport at around 8.25 pm. A welcome ceremony will take place.

Pope Francis, who is both a global religious leader and head of state, will address the participants of the summit on December 2 at Expo City.

The pope will also hold a series of private bilateral meetings in the afternoon.

On Sunday, December 3, the Pope will inaugurate the “Faith Pavilion” at 9 a.m. He will also deliver an address on this occasion.

The Faith Pavilion will be hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), the Holy See, and a coalition of faith-based groups.

According to the UNEP website, the pavilion “will be a dedicated space for different faiths, traditions, and perspectives to come together to achieve a better future for planet Earth and humanity. The Pavilion will provide an opportunity to connect with religious representatives and activists dedicated to environmental protection and climate justice, while engaging new audiences on innovative solutions to the climate crisis.”

The pope is scheduled to depart Dubai for Rome after a farewell ceremony at 10:15 a.m. He is expected to arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 2:40 p.m.

In 2015, Pope Francis issued his encyclical “Laudato Si” (‘Praised Be’ in English), the first papal encyclical to deal with the environment. The encyclical with the subtitle "on care for our common home", critiques consumerism and irresponsible development as the cause of environmental degradation. It calls all people of the world, regardless of religious beliefs, to take "swift and unified global action."

