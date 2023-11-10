^

Climate and Environment

Pope Francis to address COP28 summit in Dubai

Rommel F. Lopez - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 9:53am
Pope Francis to address COP28 summit in Dubai
Pope Francis waves to the crowd during the weekly general audience on Nov. 8, 2023 at St Peter's square in The Vatican.
AFP/Filippo Monteforte

Pope Francis is set become the first pope in history to address a global climate change conference.

The Holy See has confirmed that the pope will address the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) Summit in Dubai, as well as engage in several bilateral meetings and inaugurate the "Faith Pavilion" at Expo City from December 1 to 3.

According to the released official program for the Pope's visit to Dubai, the pope will depart from Rome on the morning of December 1 for Dubai. He is scheduled to land at Dubai’s World Central International Airport at around 8.25 pm. A welcome ceremony will take place.

Pope Francis, who is both a global religious leader and head of state, will address the participants of the summit on December 2 at Expo City.

The pope will also hold a series of private bilateral meetings in the afternoon.

On Sunday, December 3, the Pope will inaugurate the “Faith Pavilion” at 9 a.m. He will also deliver an address on this occasion.

The Faith Pavilion will be hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), the Holy See, and a coalition of faith-based groups. 

According to the UNEP website, the pavilion “will be a dedicated space for different faiths, traditions, and perspectives to come together to achieve a better future for planet Earth and humanity. The Pavilion will provide an opportunity to connect with religious representatives and activists dedicated to environmental protection and climate justice, while engaging new audiences on innovative solutions to the climate crisis.”

The pope is scheduled to depart Dubai for Rome after a farewell ceremony at 10:15 a.m. He is expected to arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 2:40 p.m.

In 2015, Pope Francis issued his encyclical “Laudato Si” (‘Praised Be’ in English), the first papal encyclical to deal with the environment. The encyclical with the subtitle "on care for our common home", critiques consumerism and irresponsible development as the cause of environmental degradation. It calls all people of the world, regardless of religious beliefs, to take "swift and unified global action."
 

vuukle comment

CATHOLIC CHURCH

CLIMATE CHANGE

HOLY SEE

POPE FRANCIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Online petition urges legal protection for biodiversity-rich Verde Island Passage
2 days ago

Online petition urges legal protection for biodiversity-rich Verde Island Passage

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
Green groups and experts said that legally protecting VIP through the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
UN special rapporteur in Philippines to examine impacts of climate change on human rights
3 days ago

UN special rapporteur in Philippines to examine impacts of climate change on human rights

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 days ago
Green and rights groups are hopeful that the visit of Ian Fry, the first special rapporteur on the promotion and protection...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown
4 days ago

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

4 days ago
Authorities in the smog-ridden Indian capital New Delhi on Sunday extended an emergency schools closure by a week, with no...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India's capital
5 days ago

Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India's capital

By Aishwarya Kumar, Sean Gleeson | 5 days ago
Schools were shut across India's capital on Friday as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity and made life a misery for...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate experts warn of fossil fuel tactics at COP28
6 days ago

Climate experts warn of fossil fuel tactics at COP28

By Bahira Amin | 6 days ago
Oil-rich Gulf states have positioned themselves as both champions of climate innovation and guardians of fossil fuel interests...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with