^

Climate and Environment

SC issues writ of kalikasan vs DENR, miners in Palawan

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 11:43am
SC issues writ of kalikasan vs DENR, miners in Palawan
Residents of Brooke's Point in Palawan protest the operations of Ipilan Nickel Corporation, which is seen to threaten indigenous peoples' lands and livelihoods.
Alyansa Tigil Mina

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has issued a writ of kalikasan against the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and mining firms operating in southern Palawan, whose activities could pose “serious and irreversible” harm to the environment and communities. 

Residents and indigenous communities strongly oppose mining operations in Brooke’s Point town as the project area of the mining operators overlaps their ancestral territory and a protected area. They said the extraction of nickel ore affects their livelihood and way of life.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a writ of kalikasan against the DENR, Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Ipilan Nickel Corporation, and Celestial Nickel Mining and Exploration Corporation. They are required to provide evidence to dispel concerns about the potential impacts of the project to the environment. 

A writ of kalikasan is a legal remedy for persons or organizations whose constitutional right to a balanced and healthful ecology is violated or threatened. The indigenous Pala’wan communities filed a petition for the protective writ. 

The court found the mining operations of INC and Celestial Mining “may cause irreparable environmental damage” to the Mt. Mantalingahan mountain range and the ancestral domain of Pala’wan communities. Mt. Mantalingahan, which was granted protected area status in 2009, has high floral and faunal diversity and endemism, and is considered sacred by Pala’wans.

“The continued mining operations and excavation of nickel minerals lead to environmental damage in the said mountain ranges, as exhibited by extreme flooding and contamination of fishing areas, which continually prejudice the life, health, and property of the residents,” the SC said. 

“The same applies to the DENR and MGB, whose inaction over the strong pleas of the residents of Brooke’s Point shows their indifference to the rights of indigenous cultural communities to a balanced and healthful ecology,” the court also said. 

Last week, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples ordered Celestial Nickel Mining Corp. and its operator, Ipilan Nickel Corp., to immediately cease and desist from mining nickel ore in Brooke’s Point. 

The stoppage order will only be lifted once the operator submits proof that it secured the required certification precondition and consent from Pala’wan communities. 

Early this year, residents of Brooke’s Point set up a barricade in front of INC’s mining site to prevent the transport of nickel ore. 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

MINING

SUPREME COURT

WRIT OF KALIKASAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'No more water': Iraq drought claims lakeside resort
2 days ago

'No more water': Iraq drought claims lakeside resort

By Laure Al Khoury | 2 days ago
Iraqi merchant Mohamed has never seen such a grim tourist season: years of drought have shrunken the majestic Lake Habbaniyah,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
NCIP issues cease-and-desist order vs miner in Palawan
2 days ago

NCIP issues cease-and-desist order vs miner in Palawan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
In an order dated August 11, NCIP Mimaropa Regional Director Marie Grace Pascua ordered Celestial Nickel Mining Corporation...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Verde Island Passage advocates urge Marcos to halt Batangas reclamation, too
3 days ago

Verde Island Passage advocates urge Marcos to halt Batangas reclamation, too

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 days ago
In a statement, the Protect Verde Island Passage urged Marcos to order the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Biden fights for political gain a year after ambitious climate law
3 days ago

Biden fights for political gain a year after ambitious climate law

3 days ago
If he had it to do over, he would probably choose another name: A year on, Joe Biden is struggling to sell Americans on the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Social scientists to take part in study of Manila Bay reclamation impacts
5 days ago

Social scientists to take part in study of Manila Bay reclamation impacts

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 days ago
According to Loyzaga, physical scientists such as oceanographers, geologists and climate scientists as well as social scientists...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
All Manila Bay reclamation projects suspended pending review &mdash; DENR
5 days ago

All Manila Bay reclamation projects suspended pending review — DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 days ago
There are around 22 reclamation projects in Manila Bay, an important fishing ground and a hub of economic activities.&nb...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with