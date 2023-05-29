^

Climate and Environment

DENR backs bill on ecosystem and natural capital accounting

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 6:42pm
DENR backs bill on ecosystem and natural capital accounting
Mountains in Rizal province are seen in this February 7, 2021 photo.
Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources threw its support behind a bill aiming to develop an ecosystem and natural capital accounting system in the country, saying this will provide a “snapshot of the environment and its contribution to the economy.”

DENR Secretary Antonia Loyzaga said the proposed Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) will not only determine the contributions of various ecosystems to economic development, but will also result in better management of natural resources and improved climate and disaster resilience.

“PENCAS [will] help map possible directions in the development of the nation beyond traditional indicators and allow us to explore multiple trajectories for social, economic, and [environmental] development from the valuation of our natural resources,” Loyzaga said during a Senate hearing on the proposed measure.

According to Loyzaga, the accounting system may also serve as a “core means” of achieving agendas on biodiversity, climate, Sustainable Development Goals and green recovery.

She added that PENCAS will help equip the agency’s Water Resources Management Office, which was recently created by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., by providing information on the physical flows of water, stocks of water assets and changes to these, and transactions related to water resources.

The environment department earlier established a national environment and natural resources geospatial database that will aid the agency in the implementation of government and in the valuation of natural resources.

Sens. Loren Legarda, Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and Joel Villanueva filed bills seeking to institutionalize PENCAS. Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez (Negros Occidental) filed a counterpart measure in the lower chamber.

“As we face an age of changing climate and unprecedented biodiversity loss, the challenge is how we can use our vulnerability as an opportunity to examine the role and impact of natural resources on the economic growth of a developing nation such as our country," Legarda said in her opening statement.

Under Legarda's bill, PENCAS will ensure that ecosystems and habitats, especially those in critical danger of irreparable damage, are conserved and restored. 

The Philippines is one of the countries most at risk from the impacts of climate change such as strong cyclones and droughts, with poor and rural communities bearing the brunt of the disasters.

The Philippines is also one of the mega-biodiverse countries in the world, but it is tagged as a biodiversity hotspot with at least 700 threatened species.

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty
2 hours ago

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

By Julien Mivielle | 2 hours ago
Representatives of 175 nations with divergent ambitions met at UNESCO headquarters for the second of five sessions with the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Over 1,500 arrested at climate protest in The Netherlands
1 day ago

Over 1,500 arrested at climate protest in The Netherlands

1 day ago
More than 1,500 people were arrested during a protest by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague on Saturday,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Protecting India's tigers also good for climate &mdash; study
3 days ago

Protecting India's tigers also good for climate — study

By Juliette Collen | 3 days ago
India's efforts to protect its endangered tigers have inadvertently helped avoid a large amount of climate change-causing...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
High-stakes talks to end plastic pollution resume
4 days ago

High-stakes talks to end plastic pollution resume

4 days ago
Some 175 nations pledged last year to agree by 2024 a binding deal to end the pollution from largely fossil fuel-based plastics...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate: 'dangerous heat' could afflict billions by 2100
6 days ago

Climate: 'dangerous heat' could afflict billions by 2100

By Marlowe Hood | 6 days ago
Current policies to limit global warming will expose more than a fifth of humanity to extreme and potentially life-threatening...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
US states reach agreement to save dwindling Colorado River
6 days ago

US states reach agreement to save dwindling Colorado River

6 days ago
Under the proposal, the federal government will pay a reported $1.2 billion to water districts, Native American Tribes and...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with