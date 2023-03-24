^

Climate and Environment

Group calls for pause in seabed quarrying until cost to marine habitats known

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 11:43am
Group calls for pause in seabed quarrying until cost to marine habitats known
A fisherman tries to catch fish along the portion of Manila Bay in Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila on October 22, 2020
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The government should halt seabed quarrying and offshore mining until further research is done on the environmental effects of these activities, a coalition opposed to mining said. 

Alyansa Tigil Mina (ATM) urged authorities to adopt a precautionary principle on seabed quarrying and offshore mining. 

"There should be a halt in seabed quarrying projects considering the government still has to undertake economic valuation or natural capital accounting of our marine ecosystems," said Jaybee Garganera, national coordinator of ATM. 

"Without knowing the value of our marine life, there is no way to determine the tradeoffs that come with destructive seabed quarrying and offshore mining," he added. 

RELATED: How much do pawikans and blue-naped parrots contribute to the environment, tourism

BusinessWorld reported in May 2022 that the environment department declared a moratorium on new applications for permits for special exploration and for seabed quarrying. At the time, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau had six applications for government seabed quarry permit. These were still pending when the moratorium was announced.

Countries such as Germany, Costa Rica, France, Spain, Chile, New Zealand, and the Pacific island nations joined the call for a "precautionary pause" — a moratorium or an outright ban on seabed mining. 

Fishers in Cavite province said the effects of seabed quarrying in Manila Bay have forced them to venture farther out to the waters of Bulacan or Zambales provinces or look for other sources of livelihood. 

According to Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (AGHAM), quarrying operations are driving away fish in Manila Bay—due to pollution and noise. It warned that seabed quarrying will not only put coastal ecosystems, but also the country’s fisheries production, at risk. 

According to fishers and scientists, filling materials used for ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay such as the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan are obtained from Cavite. 

ATM’s Garganera also called on the government to investigate ongoing seabed quarrying projects with reported violations and immediately stop their activities.

"The Philippines has more sea water than land, hence we have many coastal communities that are dependent on the seas for their livelihood and daily life. These are the communities that will be negatively affected if seabed quarrying were to continue," he said.

ALYANSA TIGIL MINA

MINING

QUARRYING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Group calls for pause in seabed quarrying until cost to marine habitats known
57 minutes ago

Group calls for pause in seabed quarrying until cost to marine habitats known

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 57 minutes ago
"Without knowing the value of our marine life, there is no way to determine the tradeoffs that come with destructive seabed...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Huge river restoration effort launched at UN water summit
3 hours ago

Huge river restoration effort launched at UN water summit

3 hours ago
The initiative calls on all governments to set national river restoration targets to restore healthy freshwater ecosystems...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
9 in 10 Filipinos felt climate impacts in past three years &mdash; SWS
23 hours ago

9 in 10 Filipinos felt climate impacts in past three years — SWS

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
Ninety-three percent of adult Filipinos surveyed by the SWS in December last year said they have personally experienced the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Calmer seas, weaker winds can help oil spill cleanup &mdash; marine scientists
1 day ago

Calmer seas, weaker winds can help oil spill cleanup — marine scientists

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The UP-MSI explained that weaker winds and calmer seas allow the formation of large oil slicks, which may be a boon to clean-up...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Drought, floods and sickness: Key takeaways from UN's water report
1 day ago

Drought, floods and sickness: Key takeaways from UN's water report

By AmÃ©lie Bottolier-Depois | 1 day ago
Here are some key takeaways from the UN Water forum, which published its report as the first major conference on the issue...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Forests, forest-dependent communities critical to climate action &mdash; group
1 day ago

Forests, forest-dependent communities critical to climate action — group

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Forests are widely recognized for their potential in mitigating the impacts of climate change by absorbing and storing planet-heating...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with