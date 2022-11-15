UN chief urges G20 nations to take extra efforts to fight climate change

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres (2L) waves as he arrives for a press conference ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia November 14, 2022.

BALI, Indonesia — United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed that G20 member states — responsible for 80% global greenhouse gas emissions — should make additional efforts this decade to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Science tells us that global heating beyond that limit poses an existential threat to all life on threat. But global emissions, and temperatures, continue to rise,” Guterres told reporters in the Indonesian island resort of Bali Monday evening.

Under the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, global warming must be limited well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts for a tougher ceiling of 1.5°C.

Climate scientists have said that climate shocks will become more severe with every increment of a warming.

The UN chief has pitched a “Climate Solidarity Pact” that would see developed nations take extra efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions, while providing technical and financial assistance to emerging economies.

He said the proposed pact can help end the world’s dependence on fossil fuels while providing universal, affordable, sustainable energy for all.

“G20 leaders can make or break the Climate Solidarity Pact,” Guterres said.

“Action — or inaction — by the G20 will determine whether every member of our human family has a chance to live sustainably and peacefully, on a healthy planet,” he added.

At Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh last week, Guterres warned governments attending the COP27 climate talks that they must cooperate or face “collective suicide” in the fight against climate change.

Guterres also urged G20 economies to adopt a Sustainable Development Goals stimulus package that will allow emerging economies to invest in healthcare, education, gender equality, and renewable energy.

He added that the stimulus package is a “minimal and necessary” step to ease the food and energy crises.

Filipino campaigners have said that while the Philippines is not a G20 nation, it has a lot at stake at the summit because it is one of the countries most affected by climate change.