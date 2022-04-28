DENR: Probes ongoing, sanctions coming over violations in Upper Marikina Watershed

This February 7, 2021 photo shows the forest around Masungi Georeserve in Baras, Rizal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has been monitoring reports of violations of environmental laws in the Upper Marikina Watershed and has promised to impose sanctions if necessary.

The environment department made the statement after Malacañang expressed concern over degradation of the protected area.

"We assure His Excellency President Rodrigo Duterte that the DENR has been consistent in identifying culprits operating in protected areas, investigating on violations, and filing charges against the violators in Masungi and Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape (UMRBPL)," acting environment chief Jim Sampulna said.

What has been done so far?

Sampulna said 16 cases have been filed against violators through the operations of the National Bureau of Investigation conducted in Barangays San Jose, San Juan, and Pintong Bukawe in Antipolo City, and Barangay Pinugay in Baras, Rizal. The government secured four convictions on Monday.

He added that joint operations and apprehension activities by enforcement agencies, and inquest proceedings have also been conducted.

DENR Calabarzon also issued 96 show-cause orders and 43 cease-and-desist orders due to illegal construction, occupation, an conduct of business without clearance from the Protected Area Management Board from 2018 to 2022.

Republic Act 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area Systems Act of 2018 and the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippine prohibit the establishment of illegal structures within protected areas.

Palace on Tuesday on the Anti-Illegal Logging of Task Force to look into resort expansion in the UMRBPL and file necessary charges against violators of environmental laws.

MOA under review

Malacañang issued the statement after environmentalists and concerned citizens wrote a letter to Duterte and Sampulna, asking them to cancel quarrying agreements within the 26,126-hectare Upper Marikina Watershed in Rizal.

They also urged authorities to protect the watershed and the Masungi landscape.

Sampulna clarified the three companies issued with mineral production sharing agreements (MPSAs) in the area have not been operational since 2004. One MPSA will expire in 2023 and the other two will expire in 2024.

The agency said it is currently reviewing the legality of the perpetual land trust given by former environment chief Gina Lopez.

"The review is being conducted in consideration of certain provisions of the 1987 Philippine Constitution and NIPAS Act," it said.

Under an agreement signed with the DENR in 2017, Masungi will plant and maintain trees to restore 2,700 hectares of the degraded watershed, while the DENR will be in charge of ejecting of illegal occupants from the project site and canceling tenurial instruments with violations.

The Upper Marikina Watershed serves as the capital region's "safety net" against typhoons and high density rain. Conservationists said the continued forest loss in the watershed due to illegal logging, quarrying and construction of resorts threatens low-lying areas. — Gaea Katreena Cabico