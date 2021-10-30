




































































 




   

   









Climate and Environment

                        
LIVE updates: COP26 climate summit

                        

                        
October 30, 2021 | 10:35am
                        

                        


                        
                        
LIVE updates: COP26 climate summit
Protesters take part in a demonstration against climate change in Brussels, on October 10, 2021, ahead of the COP26 climate summit. The COP26 climate summit is held from October 31 to November 12, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — World leaders, scientists and activists will converge in Glasgow, Scotland this weekend for the high-stakes United Nations climate summit, known as COP26.



COP26 is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 12 after being postponed for a year.



It is the first major test of the historic Paris agreement, which committed countries to capping the global rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.



Leading climate voices also consider the Glasgow summit as the “last best chance” to avert the worst consequences of climate change.



                                 Biden heads to global climate talks empty-handed
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Biden heads to global climate talks empty-handed


                              

Biden had wanted to show the landmark COP26 conference in Scotland that Washington is leading the world on decarbonizing,...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26


                              

Pope Francis stressed that every individual can play a part in "changing our collective response to the unprecedented threat...

                                                         


      

         

            
                              Pools, 'plunderers' make Upper Marikina watershed conservation a hard and perilous task
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
Pools, 'plunderers' make Upper Marikina watershed conservation a hard and perilous task
23 hours ago


                              
                              

                              

                                 
Climate and Environment

                              


                              

                                 

                                 China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit


                              

Beijing's new submission to the United Nations, just days before the COP26 climate summit, confirmed its goal to...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Finance, Foreign Affairs execs make up bulk of delegation to UN climate talks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Finance, Foreign Affairs execs make up bulk of delegation to UN climate talks


                              

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III will serve as the head of the Philippine Delegation to the 26th Conference of the Parties...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines urges rich countries to deliver climate finance pledged to vulnerable nations
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Philippines urges rich countries to deliver climate finance pledged to vulnerable nations


                              

Climate finance remains a sticky issue in this year's negotiations.

                                                         


      

         

            
