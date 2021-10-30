LIVE updates: COP26 climate summit

Protesters take part in a demonstration against climate change in Brussels, on October 10, 2021, ahead of the COP26 climate summit. The COP26 climate summit is held from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — World leaders, scientists and activists will converge in Glasgow, Scotland this weekend for the high-stakes United Nations climate summit, known as COP26.

COP26 is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 12 after being postponed for a year.

It is the first major test of the historic Paris agreement, which committed countries to capping the global rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Leading climate voices also consider the Glasgow summit as the “last best chance” to avert the worst consequences of climate change.

