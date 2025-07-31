^

Castro to remain with PCO

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2025 | 12:00am
Castro to remain with PCO
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro during a press briefing.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro will remain Malacañang’s flamethrower and continue to spar with President Marcos’ critics, following her successful performance review by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Her designation is outlined in Special Order 25-174, signed by PCO Secretary Dave Gomez on July 29.

The directive states that Castro shall lead the coordination and delivery of official press briefings and media engagements on behalf of the Office of the President and the PCO. She will report directly to Gomez for policy guidance, strategic direction and official issuances.

“She (Castro) is doing a fine job,” Gomez, who launched a performance audit of PCO officials and units upon his assumption as chief of the agency this month, said in a text message.

Under the order, Castro is tasked with issuing official statements, briefing the media on presidential activities and policies, and coordinating with the Media Accreditation and Relations Office, the Presidential News Desk, and other units involved in press and media operations. She will also oversee the preparation of talking points and briefing materials for official engagements.

Castro was appointed to the PCO last February, along with then-secretary Jay Ruiz.

