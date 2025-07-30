Lawyers seek indirect contempt vs Gadon, 2 others over SC remarks

This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines — Three lawyers filed a petition for indirect contempt against poverty alleviation czar Larry Gadon and two other individuals on Wednesday, July 30, over their remarks regarding the Supreme Court's ruling declaring the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio filed the petition against Gadon, while lawyers Mark Tolentino and Rolex Suplico filed the petition against Rep. Percival Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list) and political analyst Richard Heydarian.

“As lawyers and a Filipino, we have the obligation to defend the independence and the impartiality of the Philippine Supreme Court,” Tolentino said.

In a seven-page pleading, Topacio referred to public interviews where Gadon reportedly "openly and publicly accused the Supreme Court of being politically aligned with the Duterte family."

“Worse, in the same interview, Secretary Gadon made a point to single out the Honorable Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, also calling him ‘tuta ng mga Duterte,’” Topacio said in his pleading.

“This interview and the offensive remarks made therein have been published by numerous major news outlets, such as Philstar and GMA News, among others,” he added.

In response, Gadon challenged Topacio to a one-on-one singing contest for charity.

“I challenge Atty. Topacio to a one-on-one voice and singing competition, for a cause, fundraising just like Gen. Torre,” Gadon said in a statement.

He further remarked that Topacio's method aimed to generate controversy primarily "to attract publicity and attention."

“Some clients mistake empty noise and rhetoric insults as signs of a brilliant lawyer,” Gadon said.

“The fact is, he is just doing his best to earn his keep, justify his gargantuan fees,” he added.

Meanwhile, Suplico and Tolentino referenced Heydarian's Facebook post, saying that 13 out of the 15 justices are Duterte appointees, as the basis for the indirect contempt.

The post, which the political analyst posted following the high court’s decision on Duterte’s impeachment, was not just commentary but a purposeful and malicious effort to depict the current justices as indebted to the former president, according to the lawyers.

“It deliberately and maliciously framed the Justices as beholden to former President Rodrigo Duterte, thereby attributing impropriety, lack of independence, and judicial bias to the Supreme Court as an institution,” the lawyer’s petition read.

For Cendaña, the lawyers cited his interviews with news outlets, calling the Supreme Court a "coddler" of Duterte.

“The phrase ‘Supreme Coddler,’ when spoken by a sitting congressman, carries institutional weight and has the potential to de-legitimize judicial rulings in the eyes of the public, thereby weakening the public’s trust in the final arbiter of the law,” the pleading read.

According to the lawyers, Heydarian and Cendaña utilized highly influential platforms, including mainstream media, social media and their public standing, to disseminate inflammatory rhetoric intended to discredit a constitutionally rendered decision.

“The timing, language, and reach of the statements establish a clear pattern of intent to undermine the authority of the Honorable Supreme Court, particularly its capacity to act as a neutral and independent constitutional body,” the pleading read. ‘

On July 25, the Supreme Court unanimously determined that the impeachment complaint against Duterte was unconstitutional, as it breached the one-year ban on successive filings.

In response, the House of Representatives, the body that initiated the impeachment complaint, said that it will file a motion for reconsideration before the high court.