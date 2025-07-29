Napolcom: Admin raps filed vs 12 cops in â€˜missing sabungerosâ€™ case

^

Napolcom: Admin raps filed vs 12 cops in ‘missing sabungeros’ case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 4:29pm
Families of the missing cockfight players or "sabungeros" attend a mass for their loved ones at the Commission on Human Rights in September 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has found probable cause to pursue cases against 12 police officers linked to the disappearance of the “missing sabungeros.”

The Napolcom filed an administrative case of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer against three police officials and nine police non-commissioned officers through its legal affairs service on Tuesday, July 29.

The finding stems from an affidavit submitted to the commission on July 14 by self-proclaimed whistleblower Julie Patidongan and the families of the missing cockfight enthusia

RELATED: Families, witness file raps vs. 12 cops linked to missing sabungeros

In the case, Police Col. Jacinto Rodriguez Malinao Jr. was charged with grave misconduct, grave neglect of duty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer, according to Napolcom nvestigation and Monitoring Director Edman Pares.

The following police officers were charged with grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer:

  • Police Lt. Col. Ryan Jay Eliab Orapa
  • Police Maj. Mark Philip Simborio Almedilla
  • Police Executive Master Sgt. Aaron Ezrah Lahagit Cabillan
  • Police Chief Master Sgt. Arturo Opalla Dela Cruz Jr.
  • Police Staff Master Sgt. Joey Natanauan Encarnacion
  • Police Staff Master Sgt. Mark Anthony Aguilo Manrique
  • Police Staff Master Sgt. Anderson Orozco Abary
  • Police Staff Sgt. Alfredo Uy Andes
  • Police Staff Sgt. Edmon Hernandez Muñoz
  • Police Staff Sgt. Renan Lagrosa Fulgencio
  • Police Cpl. Angel Joseph Ferro Martin

Patidongan previously claimed that the missing cockfight enthusiasts were executed and dumped in Taal Lake. He also named individuals he alleged were behind the disappearances, including tycoon Atong Ang, who has since denied all accusations against him.

RELATED: 'Sabungeros' case: Atong Ang files criminal raps, says 'Totoy' tried to extort P300M

Furthermore, Patidongan also revealed that the actual number of fatalities among the sabungeros could be significantly higher than the initially reported 34, potentially reaching up to 100 victims.

ATONG ANG

JULIE PATIDONGAN

MISSING SABUNGEROS

NAPOLCOM

NATIONAL POLICE COMMISSION

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
