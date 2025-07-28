SONA 2025: Marcos declares end of guerrilla groups, vows sustained peace efforts

This photo taken on July 30, 2017 shows guerrillas of the New People's Army (NPA) resting among bushes in the Sierra Madre mountain range, located east of Manila. Fuelled by one of the world's starkest rich-poor divides, a Maoist rebellion that began months before the first human landed on the moon plods on even though the country now boasts one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared that all guerrilla groups in the country have been dismantled, assuring the public that the government will prevent the resurgence of new ones.

During Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 28, he assured the public that the government is committed to ensuring that no new insurgent groups will form.

“At sa wakas, wala na ring nalalabing grupong gerilya sa bansa, at titiyakin na ang pamahalaan na wala nang mabubuo muli,” Marcos said.

(And finally, there are no remaining guerrilla groups in the country, and the government will ensure that none will be formed again.)

Marcos also highlighted the continuous reinforcement of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

He said that there has been a steady increase in armaments, military vehicles and weaponry for both forces, aligning with modernization goals and the comprehensive defense of the archipelago.

A significant part of the government's peace initiatives, according to Marcos, involved supporting former rebels, who he said have reformed and returned to mainstream society.

“Katuwang ang pribadong sektor, pina-unlad din natin ang kanilang pamayanan, at naglalatag tayo ng mga daan, patubig, at marangal na hanapbuhay,” Marcos said.

(Together with the private sector, we have also developed their communities, laying down roads, irrigation systems, and dignified livelihoods.)

Marcos also pointed out the collaboration between authorities and former rebels in maintaining peace and order in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), contributing to a peaceful society.

“Kaya naman, ang lipunan natin ngayon ay mas mapayapa. Mas mapangalaga rin sa karapatang-pantao, anuman ang edad, kasarian, kundisyon, o pangkat,” he said.

(That is why our society today is more peaceful. It also better protects human rights, regardless of age, gender, condition, or group.)

Philippine insurgencies. The country has faced longstanding insurgencies primarily from the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, which have been involved in armed conflict since the late 1960s, making it one of the longest-running communist insurgencies in the world.

According to the AFP, the NPA guerrilla fronts have been reduced to one front as of December 2024.