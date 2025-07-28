Marcos promises to fix rampant water issues as 6 million affected

Image by Katja Just from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — During his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to fix inefficient water systems after learning that six million people have been affected by poor water service.

“Nakita ko na ang report,” Marcos said. (I have seen the report.)

He said the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) is now taking action.

“Ginagawa na ng LWUA ang mga mabisang hakbang laban sa palpak na serbisyo ng mga water districts at kanilang mga joint venture partners,” Marcos said.

(The LWUA is taking effective steps against the poor services of water districts and their joint venture partners.)

Marcos vowed that the LWUA would restore proper water service to affected consumers.

The LWUA had earlier stated that it was prioritizing areas worst hit by water service issues. Local officials in those areas have sought assistance from the national government to address the problem.