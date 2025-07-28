^

Headlines

Opposition no more? Aquino, Pangilinan shift to Senate majority

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 12:26pm
Opposition no more? Aquino, Pangilinan shift to Senate majority
Sen. Bam Aquino, Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan smile for a photo during the opening session of the Senate on July 28, 2025.
Sen. Bam Aquino / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — It’s official: Sen. Bam Aquino and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan have joined the Senate majority after voting for Senate President Francis Escudero during the opening session of Congress on Monday, July 28.

In the Senate, those who vote for the winning Senate president are considered part of the majority bloc.

Aquino had earlier indicated that he was leaning toward joining the majority to secure the Committee on Education — a major panel traditionally not given to members of the minority.

Both Aquino and Pangilinan defied expectations by joining the majority, as many of their supporters had anticipated they would align with opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros in the minority.

In the Senate, however, those who do not vote for the winning Senate president are considered part of the minority.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan explained his vote for Sen. Francis Escudero during the Senate’s opening session on Monday, July 28.

The returning senator said he had not expected to win in the 2025 midterm elections. Citing his previous work under the late President Benigno Aquino III to lower the prices of basic goods, Pangilinan said he still has much to accomplish as Chair of the Committee on Agriculture.

“Our nation is facing a food crisis and high prices of food have led to unprecedented hunger incidences, as well as unprecedented stunting among our children,” Pangilinan said.

“I’m not a political ally of the administration. But my 15 years in agri and food sector, both in the legislative and the executive branches, that only if the executive and the legislative branches work together can we effectively bring down food prices and address hunger and food inflation,” he added. 

The Committee on Agriculture is another major panel that is not typically assigned to a minority senator.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who actively campaigned for both Aquino and Pangilinan during the midterm elections, had earlier said there were no hard feelings if they chose not to join her in forming an independent bloc.

The opposition senator initially expressed her intent to remain unaffiliated with either the majority or minority. However, she later acknowledged that she lacked the numbers to establish an independent bloc.

Hontiveros ultimately joined newly elected Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto in the minority, along with Sens. Ping Lacson, Loren Legarda and Miguel Zubiri.

BAM AQUINO

KIKO PANGILINAN

RISA HONTIVEROS

SONA 2025
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has basically amended the Constitution and intruded on Congress’ mandate pertaining to impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) has denied that classes in elementary and high school levels in the country would again...
Headlines
fbtw
293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives grew stronger, from 287 to 293 lawmakers who are expected to vote...
Headlines
fbtw
Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines
play

Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Philippine politics remains a stage, and the voters keep watching. A sociologist explains why stars still outshine politicians...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Despite the absence of acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in the charity boxing match against Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos congratulated the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) as it commemorated its 111th founding anniversary yesterday, acknowledging...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara urges government to craft independent foreign policy

VP Sara urges government to craft independent foreign policy

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte urged the government anew to craft an independent foreign policy, alleging that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
The Philippine STAR at 39 years: Rethinking, reimagining, regenerating

The Philippine STAR at 39 years: Rethinking, reimagining, regenerating

By Andrea Panaligan | 12 hours ago
Hope is hard to come by these days. Last week, the country was rattled by successive weather events; something we know to...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos: STAR a shining beacon of truth

12 hours ago
My warmest felicitations to the officials and executives, editorial staff and employees of The Philippine Star on the 39th founding anniversary of what has become a shining beacon of truth in the world of journalism...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with