Remove mosquito breeding sites to curb dengue â€“ DOH

Remove mosquito breeding sites to curb dengue – DOH

Cases of dengue have slightly increased from 8,233 (June 1 to 14) to 10,733 (June 15 to 28).

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) urged the public to get rid of possible mosquito breeding sites after the heavy rains and flooding as a preventive measure against dengue.

The DOH reminded the public to wait for the flooding and the heavy rains to subside before starting their cleanup.

The agency also advised the public to wear boots, gloves, goggles, and a mask when cleaning.

“Ask for help when carrying heavy things and be careful in using chemicals like bleach,” the DOH said.

DOH attributed the slight increase in dengue cases to the continuous rain for the past weeks.