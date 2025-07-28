^

Headlines

Philippines ready to assist in resolving Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 28, 2025 | 12:00am
Philippines ready to assist in resolving Thailand-Cambodia conflict
Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.
AFP / Oddar Meanchey

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos said the Philippines is ready to contribute to any effort to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in Thailand and Cambodia, amid ongoing armed conflict over a border dispute.

Border clashes between the Philippines’ two Southeast Asian neighbors continue, with more than 30 soldiers and civilians reported killed, scores wounded and more than 150,000 people displaced since fighting began on Thursday.

“The Philippines views with concern the ongoing conflict between our two fellow member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and urges them to resolve the dispute in accordance with international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Marcos said Saturday night.

“The Philippines stands ready to assist in any way to restore peace,” the President said.

According to reports, at least 32 people have been killed, including civilians, and nearly 200,000 have been displaced in the ongoing border clashes.

Creating conflict?

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte, speaking at the “Bring Duterte Home Alive” rally in Seoul, South Korea yesterday, criticized Marcos for offering to bridge peace between Thailand and Cambodia.

“What is he saying now about the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand? He says the Philippines will help to bring peace there. But what is he doing in our country? He is helping the interests of another country to fight with another country,” Duterte said. — Evelyn Macairan

PRESIDENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Torre scores 'win by default'; Baste Duterte a no-show at his own challenge

Torre scores 'win by default'; Baste Duterte a no-show at his own challenge

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
The match pushed through on Sunday, July 27, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, with Torre showing up and stepping...
Headlines
fbtw
House to appeal SC ruling on VP Sara Duterte impeachment

House to appeal SC ruling on VP Sara Duterte impeachment

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives will file a motion for reconsideration on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte after...
Headlines
fbtw
As Congress opens, Advincula tells lawmakers: Serve the people before God

As Congress opens, Advincula tells lawmakers: Serve the people before God

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The people’s representatives in the legislative halls should not only serve their constituents, but also God, Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
On INC&rsquo;s 111th year, Marcos praises church&rsquo;s acts of service and charity

On INC’s 111th year, Marcos praises church’s acts of service and charity

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
In a statement, Marcos lauded the INC's century-long dedication to being “exemplary citizens” and “devout...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT, DSWD to aid tourism workers hit by calamities

DOT, DSWD to aid tourism workers hit by calamities

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
As of July 26, 2025, DOT regional offices reported that approximately 4,800 tourism workers have been impacted by the three...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos congratulated the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) as it commemorated its 111th founding anniversary yesterday, acknowledging...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara urges government to craft independent foreign policy

VP Sara urges government to craft independent foreign policy

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte urged the government anew to craft an independent foreign policy, alleging that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
The Philippine STAR at 39 years: Rethinking, reimagining, regenerating

The Philippine STAR at 39 years: Rethinking, reimagining, regenerating

By Andrea Panaligan | 2 hours ago
Hope is hard to come by these days. Last week, the country was rattled by successive weather events; something we know to...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos: STAR a shining beacon of truth

2 hours ago
My warmest felicitations to the officials and executives, editorial staff and employees of The Philippine Star on the 39th founding anniversary of what has become a shining beacon of truth in the world of journalism...
Headlines
fbtw
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with