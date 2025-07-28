Philippines ready to assist in resolving Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos said the Philippines is ready to contribute to any effort to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in Thailand and Cambodia, amid ongoing armed conflict over a border dispute.

Border clashes between the Philippines’ two Southeast Asian neighbors continue, with more than 30 soldiers and civilians reported killed, scores wounded and more than 150,000 people displaced since fighting began on Thursday.

“The Philippines views with concern the ongoing conflict between our two fellow member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and urges them to resolve the dispute in accordance with international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Marcos said Saturday night.

“The Philippines stands ready to assist in any way to restore peace,” the President said.

According to reports, at least 32 people have been killed, including civilians, and nearly 200,000 have been displaced in the ongoing border clashes.

Creating conflict?

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte, speaking at the “Bring Duterte Home Alive” rally in Seoul, South Korea yesterday, criticized Marcos for offering to bridge peace between Thailand and Cambodia.

“What is he saying now about the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand? He says the Philippines will help to bring peace there. But what is he doing in our country? He is helping the interests of another country to fight with another country,” Duterte said. — Evelyn Macairan