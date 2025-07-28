High voter turnout for Bangsamoro polls seen

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) sees a high turnout of voters in the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) in October.

“I’m optimistic that the voter turnout in the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections will be high,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said, citing the high 82.2 percent voter turnout in the May 2025 polls.

He further noted that the Comelec has launched an information drive to encourage the 2.3 million voters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to participate in the upcoming elections.

“There is enough time for everyone to be given information about the benefits of the parliamentary elections, and why it is important to vote,” he said.

Over the weekend, the Comelec conducted a mock poll in select towns of Lanao del Sur and Tawi-Tawi in preparation for the BPE.

“Everything we wanted to see happened and was accomplished,” Garcia said of the mock polls.

While there are still a few adjustments to be made, Garcia gave assurance that the Comelec is ready to conduct the BPE.