Marcos says Philippines â€˜ready to assistâ€™ in resolving Thai-Cambodian conflict

Marcos says Philippines ‘ready to assist’ in resolving Thai-Cambodian conflict

Cambodian soldiers carry a body of a victim from a pagoda damaged by Thai artillery in Oddar Meanchey province on July 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines “stands ready” to “assist in any way to restore peace” between Cambodia and Thailand amid their armed conflict over a border dispute.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, July 26, Marcos urged both countries to pursue peace.

“The Philippines views with concern the ongoing conflict between our two fellow ASEAN Member States and urge them to resolve the dispute in accordance with international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Marcos said in a statement at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

In a separate statement on July 25, the Department of Foreign Affairs also urged the two countries to de-escalate the conflict.

What happened. The fighting between Thailand and Cambodia began on July 24, near the contested area of the Ta Muen Thom temple. It involved exchanges of artillery fire and rockets, as well as airstrikes from Thai F-16 fighter jets targeting Cambodian military positions.

The conflict stemmed from a landmine explosion that injured Thai soldiers. Thailand blamed Cambodia for planting new mines, but Cambodia denied the accusation and instead accused Thailand of violating agreed-upon patrol routes.

As of July 26, the violence resulted in at least 32 deaths—both military personnel and civilians—along with over 130 injured.

More than 120,000 people fled the border region due to the fighting, and many schools and hospitals in the affected areas were closed for safety.

Cambodian forces reportedly maintained control over strategic border sites, while Thailand declared martial law in eight districts near the border to manage security.

As of writing, the leaders of both countries said that they agreed to meet for ceasefire talks after days of cross-border violence.