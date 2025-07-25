SC validates Senate impeachment courtâ€™s â€˜restraintâ€™, says spox

SC validates Senate impeachment court’s ‘restraint’, says spox

Senators of the 19th Congress take their oaths as judges of the impeachment court on Tuesday evening, June 10, 2025, marking the opening of the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate impeachment court seemingly gained vindication for its decision to ask the House of Representatives to explain the articles of impeachment filed against Vice President Sara Duterte — despite many accusing the Upper Chamber of stalling the process.

The Supreme Court (SC) unanimously declared the articles of impeachment against Duterte as unconstitutional, saying that the one-year ban on filing a complaint against an official was violated.

“This decision affirms the careful and deliberate posture taken by the Impeachment Court—that constitutional issues surrounding the Articles required clarity before trial proceedings could commence,” the Senate impeachment court’s spokesperson, Regie Tongol, said in a statement to reporters.

“The Court’s ruling validates the prudence and restraint exercised by the Senate majority in recognizing those legal uncertainties from the outset,” he added.

Tongol said that the Senate was duty-bound to follow the SC’s decision as its co-equal branch.

The Senate is still waiting to receive a copy of the SC’s decision, said Tongol.

“The Senate remains committed to upholding constitutional order, ensuring due process, and protecting the integrity of our democratic institutions,” he said.

Although the articles of impeachment were transmitted to the Senate in February, the chamber went on break. Then Senate President Francis Escudero planned to proceed with the trial in June, but it faced repeated delays.

These delays have caused several legal luminaries to accuse senators of delaying the impeachment, despite the Constitution mandating that a trial should proceed forthwith.

The most surprising development came when the Senate impeachment court finally convened, only to return the articles to the House and request clarification on their legality.

Senators allied with the Duterte clan have openly attempted to block the impeachment complaint against Duterte, despite not formally reviewing the evidence presented.

Duterte faced allegations of corruption in the Office of the Vice President and during her tenure as Education Secretary.