^

Headlines

VP Sara Duterte’s trial must go on — senators

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 6:35pm
VP Sara Duterteâ€™s trial must go on â€” senators
Session hall of the Philippine Senate
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Several senators have voiced their opposition to the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision that deemed the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional.  

Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros said that she was dismayed by the decision, saying that the Court itself acknowledged that Duterte was not free from accountability

“All officials of the land have to answer for every Filipino, and the constitutional right of the people to hold their highest officials accountable must always prevail. The people have every right to demand answers. We will fight for this,” Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Hontiveros warned that this SC decision is setting a dangerous precedent that could hinder future efforts to hold a public official accountable.

Public office is a public trust, Hontoveros reiterated. 

Hontiveros’ political ally Sen. Bam Aquino was in agreement, saying that the impeachment trial must continue. 

“Nananawagan ako sa mga kapwa Senador na agad magsagawa ng caucus para talakayin ang desisyong binabalewala ang aming tungkulin sa Saligang Batas,” Aquino said. 

(I call upon my fellow senators to have a caucus so we can explore this decision that disregards our duty in the Constitution.) 

Moderates and allies

Several other senators offered more moderate responses, all insisting that the law must still be followed. 

Sen. Tito Sotto, Sen. Francis Escudero’s main competition for the senate presidency, said that he would rather hear what the House of Representatives had to say. 

“I was just told by a legal luminary that in this situation, we can disregard the SC decision. Let me study that advice,” he said. 

Sen. Joel Villanueva, Escudero’s ally in the Senate, stood by the decision that the impeachment court made to ask the House to explain the articles (a move commonly viewed as an attempt to delay the impeachment process.) 

“As an impeachment court and as a legislative body, we remain committed to following the Constitution and established procedures and will continue to do so,” Villanueva said. 

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said that he welcomed the SC’s decision, saying he expected that the Senate would accept it. 

“As a co-equal branch of government, we must abide by the decision of the Supreme Court. Even in a political process like impeachment proceedings, we must adhere to established procedures and due process to ensure that our actions are neither arbitrary nor solely driven by political agendas,” Estrada said. 

Meanwhile, Duterte’s allies in the Senate were quick to rejoice at the decision, including Sen. Imee Marcos, who said it was time to wrap it up and work. 

BAM AQUINO

RISA HONTIVEROS

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Akbayan files intervention in Sara Duterte&rsquo;s Supreme Court plea to junk impeachment

Akbayan files intervention in Sara Duterte’s Supreme Court plea to junk impeachment

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list) filed a motion to intervene on Friday, July 25, before the Supreme Court on...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 25

LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 25

9 hours ago
As of 9:40 a.m. on Friday, July 25, the MMDA Flood Control and Information Center reported that most flooded areas remain...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines calls for calm in Thailand-Cambodia border fight

Philippines calls for calm in Thailand-Cambodia border fight

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Philippines has urged Thailand and Cambodia to de-escalate their conflict after a deadly exchange of fire along their...
Headlines
fbtw
Torre starts training; Baste sets conditions for bout

Torre starts training; Baste sets conditions for bout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A day after he accepted the challenge of Davao City acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to a fistfight, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Unconstitutional&rsquo;: Supreme Court bars impeachment vs VP Sara Duterte

‘Unconstitutional’: Supreme Court bars impeachment vs VP Sara Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court has blocked the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, citing a violation of the constitutional...
Headlines
fbtw
No red carpet for Marcos&rsquo; 4th SONA, House confirms

No red carpet for Marcos’ 4th SONA, House confirms

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
There won’t be any red carpet fanfare before the president’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July...
Headlines
fbtw
'Emong' weakens; Signal No. 2 still raised

'Emong' weakens; Signal No. 2 still raised

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Cyclone Emong has weakened from a severe tropical storm to a tropical storm, but Signal No. 2 remains raised in several areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Where did the money go? Bam Aquino seeks probe on flood control projects

Where did the money go? Bam Aquino seeks probe on flood control projects

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Sen. Bam Aquino is seeking a probe into the government’s flood control projects amid widespread disasters caused by...
Headlines
fbtw
154 examinees pass 2025 Shari&rsquo;ah Bar examinations &mdash; Supreme Court

154 examinees pass 2025 Shari’ah Bar examinations — Supreme Court

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr., who is this year’s Shari’ah Bar chairperson, announced the results...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with