154 examinees pass 2025 Shariâ€™ah Bar examinations â€” Supreme Court

154 examinees pass 2025 Shari’ah Bar examinations — Supreme Court

The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The results of the 2025 Shari’ah Bar examinations (SBE) have been released on Friday, July 25.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr., who is this year’s Shari’ah Bar chairperson, announced the results at the Supreme Court on Friday, after it was moved since Monday due to inclement weather.

A total of 154 takers successfully passed the SBE, with a 24.48% passing rate.

This year’s passing rate is higher than the SBE in 2024, with a 21.45% passing rate. This year's examinations had 628 candidates taking the exams.

Compared to the previous year's examination for Islamic Law, this year's SBE has fewer takers, with 887 taking the exam in 2024.

The oath-taking for the Shari’ah Bar Exam passers will be on Aug. 6, 2025.

The 2025 SBE was held on May 25 and May 28, 2025.

The exams were conducted across four local testing centers in the Philippines: University of the Philippines - Diliman, Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology, Ateneo de Davao University, and Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

The next SBE will take place in 2026 and will be presided over by Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul Inting.

The list of successful examinees can be viewed online through the SC’s official channels.