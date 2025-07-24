Rody Duterte still behind bars, ICC spox clarifies

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte is still in the detention facility of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, ICC spokesperson Fadi El-Abdallah said.

El-Abdallah issued the statement after being asked whether the former president had been released, following Vice President Sara Duterte's silence when asked if her father was no longer in the tribunal's custody.

“I can confirm that there is no change in the status of Mr. Duterte. He is still in the ICC detention center,” El-Abdallah said in a statement to reporters.

The confirmation comes amid questions of the former president’s detention status, which has been the subject of rumors following reports that he may have left his ICC cell.

Sara Duterte, when asked about her father’s status on July 23, neither confirmed nor denied the report on whether her father had been released or temporarily left the ICC detention cell.

“I know the answer, but I will not comment as I am not sure if it is allowed on my level,” Duterte said.

“The best is to ask his lawyer, attorney Nicholas Kaufman,” she added.

Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025. He is charged with crimes against humanity, which involve at least 43 cases of killings attributed to the Davao Death Squad and police actions during his presidency.

Duterte's highly controversial anti-drug campaign officially led to 6,000 reported deaths, though human rights organizations contend the actual toll could be as high as 30,000, with many victims being low-level drug users and pushers.

The confirmation of charges against Duterte is set for September 23.