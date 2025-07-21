20 pages down: Meta begins purge of FB influencers promoting illegal online gambling

MANILA, Philippines — Meta has begun cracking down on Facebook pages promoting illegal online gambling. A digital advocacy group said the pages of 20 so-called influencers have already been removed.

With the rise of online gambling becoming increasingly concerning, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has issued a warning to content creators and influencers against promoting gambling on unlicensed platforms.

Digital Pinoys, a network of digital advocates, said on Sunday, July 20, that it had jointly requested with the CICC the removal of Facebook pages run by influencers promoting online gambling to their large audiences.

The group said the initial request covered 20 pages — the first batch of names it submitted with the CICC to Meta for review and possible takedown. The list includes social media personalities with followings ranging from 100,000 to millions.

Some of them are:

Boy Tapang (5.5 million followers)

Sachzna Laparan (9.7 million followers)

Kuya Lex TV (100,000 followers)

Mark Anthony Fernandez (242,000 followers)

Digital Pinoys expressed its gratitude to Meta when it took down the pages, saying it demonstrates the seriousness of social media platforms in stopping the spread of unregulated, illegal online gambling.

“We thank Meta for swiftly acting on our joint request with CICC to take down the pages of influencers blatantly promoting illegal online gambling. We hope the remaining pages flagged in our initial report will be removed in the coming days,” Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said.

He added that some influencers who had been warned to take down their online gambling promotions by July 11 dismissed the CICC’s order, thinking it was merely a bluff.

The CICC said those who failed to comply would have received show cause orders to explain why they should not face criminal complaints.

“Some of these influencers thought they were untouchable — that we were bluffing. They had more than enough time to comply. They gambled with the law, and now they’re facing the consequences,” Gustilo said.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has also taken action on the promotion of online gambling on the roads.

It ordered gambling operators to remove billboard advertisements and all other promotional materials attached to trains, buses, jeepneys and taxis by August 15.

Several lawmakers in the 20th Congress have already filed their respective bills seeking to regulate online gambling, with others aiming for a total ban.

However, PAGCOR and some licensed online gambling operators expressed their disapproval over the total ban propositions, saying stricter regulations would suffice.

