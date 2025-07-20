Over 600 people stranded due to â€˜Crisingâ€™ â€” PCG

Over 600 people stranded due to ‘Crising’ — PCG
MANILA, Philippines — More than 600 persons are stranded in some ports in the country due to Tropical Storm “Wipha” (formerly “Crising”), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.
In its latest advisory, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, a total of 634 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers were stranded across 37 affected ports.
Additionally, 227 rolling cargoes, 33 vessels and four motorbancas remain unable to depart.
Forty-five vessels and 90 motorbancas are also currently taking shelter.
Below are the maritime incidents per region, according to the PCG:
National Capital Region-Central Luzon
- Ports Covered: PBR-Limay, Mariveles Anchorage Area, Cavite Gateway Terminal
- Stranded: three vessels
- Taking Shelter: 15 vessels, 50 motorbancas
Southwestern Mindanao
- Ports Covered: Dapitan Port, Galas Feeder Port, Nabilid Port, Lamao Port, Olutanga Solar
- Stranded: two rolling cargoes, 11 vessels
- Taking Shelter: seven vessels, eight motorbancas
Southern Tagalog
- Ports Covered: Real Port, San Jose Port, Balanacan Port, Pola Port
- Taking Shelter: 11 vessels, one motorbanca
Palawan
- Ports Covered: Pag-asa Port, Bancalaan Port
- Stranded: one vessel
- Taking Shelter: five vessels
Western Visayas
- Ports Covered: Port Parola Fort San Pedro, Cop Lapuz Barangay Lapuz, RJL Port
- Stranded: 125 passengers/drivers/helpers, two vessels
Eastern Visayas
- Ports Covered: Bato Port, Baybay Port, Port of Maasin, Port of Benit, Magallanes/Triana Port, Port of Padre Burgos
- Stranded: 445 passengers/drivers/helpers, 210 rolling cargoes, three vessels
- Taking Shelter: one vessel
Bicol
- Ports Covered: Bulan Port, Matnog Port, Pasacao Port
- Stranded: 60 passengers/drivers/helpers, 15 rolling cargoes
- Taking Shelter: two vessels
Southern Visayas
- Ports Covered: Bredco Port, Port of San Carlos, Danao Port, Lakawon Island Port, Manta-Angan Port, Pulupandan Port, Port of Siquijor, Port of Tambisan, Port of Larena, Dumaguete Port, Malatapay Wharf
- Stranded: four passengers/drivers/helpers, 13 vessels, four motorbancas
- Taking Shelter: three vessels, 31 motorbancas
- Latest
- Trending