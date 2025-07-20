Over 600 people stranded due to â€˜Crisingâ€™ â€” PCG

Over 600 people stranded due to ‘Crising’ — PCG

A vessel disembarking a bus in a port in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte on July 18.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 600 persons are stranded in some ports in the country due to Tropical Storm “Wipha” (formerly “Crising”), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

In its latest advisory, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, a total of 634 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers were stranded across 37 affected ports.

Additionally, 227 rolling cargoes, 33 vessels and four motorbancas remain unable to depart.

Forty-five vessels and 90 motorbancas are also currently taking shelter.

Below are the maritime incidents per region, according to the PCG:

National Capital Region-Central Luzon

Ports Covered: PBR-Limay, Mariveles Anchorage Area, Cavite Gateway Terminal

Stranded: three vessels

Taking Shelter: 15 vessels, 50 motorbancas

Southwestern Mindanao

Ports Covered: Dapitan Port, Galas Feeder Port, Nabilid Port, Lamao Port, Olutanga Solar

Stranded: two rolling cargoes, 11 vessels

Taking Shelter: seven vessels, eight motorbancas

Southern Tagalog

Ports Covered: Real Port, San Jose Port, Balanacan Port, Pola Port

Taking Shelter: 11 vessels, one motorbanca

Palawan

Ports Covered: Pag-asa Port, Bancalaan Port

Stranded: one vessel

Taking Shelter: five vessels

Western Visayas

Ports Covered: Port Parola Fort San Pedro, Cop Lapuz Barangay Lapuz, RJL Port

Stranded: 125 passengers/drivers/helpers, two vessels

Eastern Visayas

Ports Covered: Bato Port, Baybay Port, Port of Maasin, Port of Benit, Magallanes/Triana Port, Port of Padre Burgos

Stranded: 445 passengers/drivers/helpers, 210 rolling cargoes, three vessels

Taking Shelter: one vessel

Bicol

Ports Covered: Bulan Port, Matnog Port, Pasacao Port

Stranded: 60 passengers/drivers/helpers, 15 rolling cargoes

Taking Shelter: two vessels

Southern Visayas