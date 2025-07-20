3 reported dead, hurt due to â€˜Crising,â€™ habagat â€” NDRRMC

3 reported dead, hurt due to ‘Crising,’ habagat — NDRRMC

Photos show a crashed car along Camp 7, Kennon Road in Baguio City after a large boulder rolls down from the mountainside at around 1:15 PM on July 19, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Three people were reported dead and injured due to the combined effects of tropical storm “Whipa” (formerly Crising), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its latest report on Sunday, July 20, the NDRRMC said that the numbers of the dead and injured are still under validation.

There are also three reported missing persons due to the inclement weather.

One hundred and fifty 150 areas across twelve regions were affected by the flood: Region 1, Region 3, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 9, Region 12, CARAGA, NCR and Negros Island Region.

The inclement weather impacted 370,289 individuals, or 120,008 families, across 908 barangays.

There are also 48,382 persons evacuated, with 22,623 inside evacuation centers and 20,759 outside evacuation centers.

Of the damaged houses, there is a total of 410, with 344 partially damaged and 66 damaged. An estimated P11,500,000 in infrastructure damage has also been recorded.

One hundred and twenty-three road sections and seven bridge sections were also not passable.

As of writing, Crising is estimated to be at 730 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes, according to the latest advisory by the state weather bureau PAGASA.