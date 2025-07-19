House: VP Sara impeachment constitutional, SC order followed

In this photo posted on Facebook on June 5, 2025 shows Vice President Sara Duterte in Doha, Qatar.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has confirmed it complied with the Supreme Court’s order to submit information on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, while maintaining that the proceedings followed constitutional requirements.

In a press statement, House spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante said the Office of the Solicitor General, acting as the chamber’s legal representative, electronically filed the compliance on Friday via the Philippine Judiciary Portal.

Electronic copies were also served to parties involved, with a physical filing to follow on Monday.

“The House stands by its position that all four impeachment complaints were handled in full compliance with the Constitution,” the statement read.

Abante said the first three complaints were included in the Order of Business within the 10-session-day timeline required by the Charter.

The fourth complaint, backed by more than one-third of House members, was transmitted directly to the Senate as the Articles of Impeachment, effectively nullifying the earlier complaints.

She assured the public that due process remains available to Duterte.

"We reiterate that the Vice President’s right to due process is fully preserved through the impeachment trial itself—where she will have the opportunity to defend herself and present evidence," Abante said.

The House also emphasized its exclusive authority over internal deliberations, citing the separation of powers and its status as a co-equal branch of government.

It argued that no constitutional provision dictates how lawmakers should review a complaint prior to signing it.

"Thus, the Compliance states that the internal procedures of the House in reviewing and endorsing the complaint fall within the exclusive domain of legislative discretion," Abante said.

"There is no constitutional requirement detailing how individual members must review the complaint before signing, nor is there any basis for questioning their certification under oath that they studied and understood the charges and supporting documents," she added.

The lower chamber said it remains committed to constitutional integrity, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

"We trust that the Supreme Court will accord the same deference to the prerogatives of a co-equal branch of government as enshrined in our democratic framework," the House spokesperson said.

The impeachment complaints, filed in late 2024, accuse Vice President Duterte of alleged grave misconduct including misuse of confidential funds and involvement in extrajudicial killings.

Following the House’s endorsement in February 2025, the Articles of Impeachment were transmitted to the Senate, which is tasked with conducting the impeachment trial.

The Senate initially delayed the trial, citing procedural issues and waiting for Congress to reconvene. In June, senators voted to return the complaint to the House for clarification before proceeding.

Meanwhile, Duterte denied the allegations and filed petitions with the Supreme Court challenging the impeachment’s validity.

Despite delays and legal challenges, Senate leaders expect the trial to start soon after the State of the Nation Address on July 28.