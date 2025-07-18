Philippines lowers alert level in Iran, keeps repatriation an option

Traffic moves past a large banner depicting Iranian commanders and scientists killed in Israeli strikes during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, at Tajrish Square in the capital Tehran on June 30, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday, July 18, downgraded its alert level in Iran to Level 2 from Level 3, citing "positive developments in the security situation" in the country.

"In view of the positive developments in the security situation in Iran, the Department of Foreign Affairs lowers the Alert Level in Iran from Level 3 (Voluntary Repatriation) to Level 2 (Restriction Phase), effective immediately," the DFA said in an advisory.

The downgrade means Filipinos in Iran will no longer be subjected to the voluntary repatriation phase and instead are now advised to exercise heightened caution while remaining in the country.

Under Alert Level 2, the DFA discourages non-essential movements, avoids large gatherings, and urges Filipinos to be vigilant and closely monitor developments.

The alert level was raised last month following Iran's escalating conflict with Israel. Both countries had exchanged ballistic missile and drone strikes for 12 days, prompting the Philippine government to aid in the repatriation of Filipinos. At least one overseas Filipino worker died amid Iran's strikes on Israel — the single Filipino fatality from the 12-day conflict.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have since eased following a fragile ceasefire brokered late June.

The DFA has also downgraded its alert level in Israel to Level 2 from Level 3.

Continued repatriation

Despite the downgrade, the Philippine Embassy in Tehran will continue facilitating voluntary repatriation of Filipinos who wish to return home, the DFA said.

The DFA added that it will continue monitoring regional developments and adjust alert levels as necessary.

The agency maintains a four-tier alert system for overseas Filipino communities, ranging from Level 1 (precautionary measures) to Level 4 (total evacuation).