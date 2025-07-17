^

Headlines

Philippine population growth slowing down

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 4:43pm
Philippine population growth slowing down
Mothers hold their babies born in a leap year at a maternity hospital in Manila on February 29, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ annual population growth rate (PGR) is declining, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially declared the country’s latest population count at 112,729,484, based on recent data.

This marks an increase of 3.69 million people since the last nationwide census in 2020, when the population stood at 109.03 million.

A table showing the increase in the Philippines' population since 1960
Philippine Statistics Authority

The population and the population growth rate (PGR) are two different things. The population refers to the total number of people, while the PGR measures the rate at which that number increases over time.

Despite an increase in the overall population size, the PGR has declined, from 1.63% between 2015 and 2020, to 0.80% between 2020 and 2024.

The country’s PGR has been generally declining since 1960 to 1970, when it was recorded at 3.01%.

A table showing the decline in the Philippines' population growth rate since 1960
Philippine Statistics Authority

“The slowdown in the growth rate may be driven by several interrelated factors such as but not limited to declining fertility and birth rate, elevated mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic, and subdued migration activity,” the PSA said. 

This slowdown in PGR is seen across the country, with 16 out of 18 regions experiencing a reduction in numbers. 

A table showing different population growth rates across the Philippine regions.
Philippine Statistics Authority

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is the sole region to experience an increased PGR with 3.43%. On the opposite end of this, the Bicol Region experienced a negative PGR at -0.07%.  

The census was conducted from July 1 to September 2024. The population count includes people who live within the country, as well as those who are abroad as of July 1, 2024. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

POPULATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Senate has formally responded to the Supreme Court’s order on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment through...
Headlines
fbtw
Estomo part of Atong&rsquo;s alpha group, Totoy insists

Estomo part of Atong’s alpha group, Totoy insists

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
After accusing retired Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo of being one of the co-conspirators in the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts,...
Headlines
fbtw
First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed
play

First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
A Filipina overseas worker has died due to injuries sustained in the Israel-Iran bombings last month.
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima is considering filing charges against prosecutors over their latest attempt...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nakakagalit na&rsquo;: De Lima slams prosecutor&rsquo;s move to reverse her acquittal

‘Nakakagalit na’: De Lima slams prosecutor’s move to reverse her acquittal

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
“I don't understand what the prosecution is trying to do! Put me in triple jeopardy after nearly 7 years in unjust...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Delay hits pilot launch of unified PWD ID system

Delay hits pilot launch of unified PWD ID system

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The National Council on Disability Affairs said the launch of the first batch of unified IDs for persons with disabilities,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Coast Guard: 181 stranded in 3 ports due to &lsquo;Crising&rsquo;

Philippine Coast Guard: 181 stranded in 3 ports due to ‘Crising’

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Tropical Depression “Crising” disrupted maritime travel in Eastern Visayas on Thursday morning, July 17, leaving...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-Elder Abuse Law proposed in House to protect seniors from harm

Anti-Elder Abuse Law proposed in House to protect seniors from harm

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
A House lawmaker has filed a measure seeking to penalize those who abuse senior citizens, exploit them financially or materially...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Crising", the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
New shepherd for Cebu: Pope Leo picks Alberto Uy to lead Cebu archdiocese

New shepherd for Cebu: Pope Leo picks Alberto Uy to lead Cebu archdiocese

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
According to the Vatican Press Office, the Pontiff named Bishop Alberto Uy as the new Archbishop of Cebu, the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with