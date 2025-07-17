^

Delay hits pilot launch of unified PWD ID system

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 2:16pm
Delay hits pilot launch of unified PWD ID system
Photo shows a PWD ID from Quezon City and one from Dasmariñas City, Cavite.
Philstar.com / Dominique Nicole Flores

MANILA, Philippines — The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) said the launch of the first batch of unified IDs for persons with disabilities, originally planned for July, is facing delays.

NCDA Executive Director Glenda Relova said on Thursday, July 17, that the government is postponing the rollout of the unified PWD IDs as parts of the system remain unfinished and untested.

“So I think baka dito sa July po, baka hindi pa namin ma-launch formally until such time op na okay na po na nagrurun po ‘yung system kasi may mga fool-proofing pa po ito,” she said over Ted Failon & DJ Chacha. 

(So I think by July, we might not be able to formally launch it yet — not until the system is fully operational and running smoothly, since we still need to do some fool-proofing.)

She explained that the election ban was among the factors that affected the procurement process for the unified PWD ID system. 

While around six system “modules” or features are already operational, the dashboard and interface for local government units (LGUs) are still under development.

Relova said there is no specific launch date yet for the unified PWD ID system, but assured that the Information and Communications Technology Management Service (ICTMS) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are working “double time” to complete development and ensure the system’s integrity.

What is certain, however, is that the pilot rollout will proceed within the year across 35 LGUs, targeting 200,000 PWDs — or 10% of the country’s estimated 2 million PWDs.

Among the participating LGUs are those in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Camarines Norte, Aklan, Bohol, Bukidnon, South Cotabato and Metro Manila. 

“‘Yun pong pilot natin doon sa 35 LGUs mag-istart natin this year. And we are hoping po na matapos din po namin ang pilot testing by December par apo by next year maka-roll out po tayo,” Relova said.

(Our pilot in the 35 LGUs will start within the year. We’re hoping to complete the pilot testing by December so that by next year, we can proceed with the full rollout.) 

The NCDA has also been consulting the National Privacy Commission in building the unified ID system to ensure that the data of PWDs in the country are protected. 

Relova said that LGUs would handle the registration, application, assessment and approval of the PWD IDs, whereas the NCDA is in charge of creating the digital ID and printing within three months. 

The new PWD IDs will mainly differ in design and security features. Currently, PWD IDs vary by local government, with some issued as cards and others as laminated paper. 

With the unified ID system, the design will be standardized nationwide and equipped with safeguards to verify the identity of PWDs and prevent the use of fake IDs.

This way, Relova said, merchants would no longer doubt those who present PWD IDs, knowing there is only one design for it. In 2023, the NCDA reported a P88.2 billion loss due to the use of fake PWD IDs. 

The NCDA chief appealed to lawmakers of the 20th Congress to support the agency in securing the necessary budget, as the associated costs remain substantial.

PWDs are entitled to a 20% discount and are exempt from paying the value-added tax when purchasing basic goods and necessities such as food and medicines.

DSWD

PERSONS WITH DISABILITY

PWD DISCOUNT COMPLIANCE

PWD ID
