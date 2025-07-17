New shepherd for Cebu: Pope Leo picks Alberto Uy to lead Cebu archdiocese

Archbishop-elect Alberto Uy during a mass in a church within the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV has appointed a new Metropolitan Archbishop of Cebu following the resignation of Archbishop Jose Palma from the episcopal seat.

According to the Vatican Press Office, the Pontiff named Bishop Alberto Uy as the new Archbishop of Cebu, the country’s largest archdiocese.

Uy will be transferred from the Diocese of Tagbilaran in Bohol, where he served for eight years after being appointed by the late Pope Francis on Jan. 7, 2017.

He succeeds Palma, who stepped down upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Palma was appointed to the Cebu archdiocese by the late Pope Benedict XVI on Oct. 15, 2010, succeeding the late Cardinal Ricardo Vidal.

Who is Uy? According to the Vatican Press Office, Uy pursued his philosophical studies at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Tagbilaran City and completed his theological formation at the St. John Mary Vianney Theological Seminary in Cagayan de Oro City.

He holds a Licentiate in Sacred Theology from the Loyola School of Theology in Quezon City and a master's degree in pastoral ministry.

Uy was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Talibon on April 14, 1993.

Throughout his ministry, he served in various roles, including Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Jagna, Dean of Seminarians at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary and Vice-Rector of St. John Mary Vianney Theological Seminary.

He also served as Parish Priest in Jagna and Talibon, and as episcopal vicar for the clergy in the Diocese of Talibon.

Uy was appointed Bishop of Tagbilaran on Oct. 13, 2016.

Within the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, he currently serves as President of the Commission on Ecumenical Affairs and is a member of the Commission on Cultural Heritage of the Church and the Office on Bioethics.