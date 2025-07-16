â€˜Nakakagalit naâ€™: De Lima slams prosecutorâ€™s move to reverse her acquittal

^

‘Nakakagalit na’: De Lima slams prosecutor’s move to reverse her acquittal

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 2:52pm
Former Sen. Leila de Lima attends the House quadcom's ninth hearing on the extrajudicial killings of the war on drugs as a resource person on Oct. 22, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Leila de Lima (Mamamayang Liberal Party-list) has denounced the prosecution’s move to overturn her recent acquittal, calling it both “absurd” and “infuriating.”

“I don't understand what the prosecution is trying to do! Put me in triple jeopardy after nearly 7 years in unjust detention? Hindi na lang katawa-tawa ang ginagawa nila, nakakagalit na (What they're doing isn't just ridiculous anymore; it's infuriating),” De Lima said in a statement on Wednesday, July 16.

Her remarks came after government prosecutors filed a motion for reconsideration with the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204, seeking to reverse her acquittal on drug charges.

Prosecution's questions. Prosecutors said the case needed to be revisited due to inconsistencies, rejecting claims of political intent.

In their motion, prosecutors argued that the court erred in heavily relying on the recantation of former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, a key prosecution witness. They claimed that Ragos’ reversal lacked credibility and failed to present evidence of coercion.

“Witness Ragos presented no proof of the alleged coercion and did nothing about it. As such, his bare allegation should not be allowed to trample upon and make a mockery of the administration of justice by this Honorable Court,” the motion said.

Prosecutors also said Ragos’ original testimony—delivered under oath and in open court—was more credible and had been corroborated by other witnesses. They further claimed the acquittal was unjustified and denied any political motivation in their attempt to revive the case.

The case involved allegations that De Lima and her former aide, Ronnie Dayan, received P10 million in drug money from inside New Bilibid Prison. She was cleared on June 24, 2024, after the court granted her demurrer to evidence. Her first drug case was dismissed in 2021 by another Muntinlupa court.

Supporters see pattern of repression

Former ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro and former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo condemned the renewed prosecution efforts, describing them as part of a broader campaign to weaponize the justice system against dissenters.

“"What they're doing to Congresswoman De Lima is the exact same moves against us in the Talaingod 13 case,” Castro said in Filipino, referring to an evacuation effort in 2018 deemed to be human trafficking.

"It was a made-up case, trial by publicity, and neverending assailing—all this is part of a grand campaign to silence those against their wrongful policies," she added.

Ocampo, who was convicted along with Castro over a humanitarian mission known as the Talaingod 13 case, said De Lima's prolonged detention and recent acquittal point to a pattern of state-led harassment.

“Senator De Lima spent over six years in detention based on coerced testimonies and manufactured evidence,” Ocampo said. “Now that the truth has been exposed and she has been acquitted, instead of apologizing for this grave injustice, they file another motion to prolong her suffering. This is not justice—this is vindictive persecution.”

De Lima has been in detention since February 2017 on drug charges filed during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. A staunch critic of Duterte’s war on drugs, De Lima has consistently claimed the cases were politically motivated. The campaign left thousands dead and drew international condemnation.

