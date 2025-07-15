Abante eyes Quad Comm revival to probe missing sabungeros, says case like EJKs

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante (Manila, 6th District), who co-chaired the House Quad Committee in the previous Congress, has filed a resolution seeking a probe into the case of the missing sabungeros.

House Resolution 53, filed on Tuesday, July 15, urges the lower chamber to launch a legislative inquiry into the alleged abduction, disappearance and killing of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts who went missing some time between 2021 and 2022.

It specifically asks the Quad Committee to be reinstated to lead the investigation.

“The disappearance of the ‘missing sabungeros’ is no different from the extrajudicial killings in the fight against illegal drugs, a clear violation of human rights which is no longer just about gambling but about justice, accountability, the rule of law, and blatant disrespect of and disregard to the value and dignity of human life,” the resolution read.

In the previous Congress, Abante chaired the House committee on human rights, which was one of the four committees under the Quad Committee. The other three committees include those of dangerous drugs, public order and safety, and public accounts.

The mega panel held 15 hearings in its investigation into three major issues: the illegal drug trade, Duterte’s drug war and its associated extrajudicial killings and the illegal operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

Missing sabungeros like EJKs

Abante expressed concern over the Department of Justice’s finding that those responsible for the drug war’s killings may also be involved in the disappearances related to e-sabong, or online cockfighting gambling.

He said this only justifies bringing back the Quad Comm in the 20th Congress, especially if the drug war is truly connected to the e-sabong killings.

“Nakikita natin na talagang dapat na ireconvene na natin muli and Quad Comm para imbestigahan lahat ng mga bagay na ito sapagkat kung may koneksyon talaga yan sa war on drugs, eh dapat tuldukan na ng Quad Comm and senaryong ito,” Abante said at Tuesday press conference.

(It’s clear that we need to reconvene the Quad Committee to look into all these issues, because if they’re really connected to the war on drugs, then it’s up to the Quad Comm to put a stop to this scenario.)

Bills banning online gambling. Having filed House Bills 1876 and 1877 to prohibit online and off-site gambling and the promotion of online gambling, Abante said the Quad Comm’s scope should go beyond the missing sabungeros and examine online gambling and e-sabong in general.

“Ibig sabihin kapag inimbestigahan namin ‘yung missing sabungero, madami na ‘yung online gambling diyan,” he said.

(What that means is, once we start investigating the missing sabungeros, we’ll end up uncovering a lot about online gambling too.)

Abante described the missing sabungeros case as a “modern horror story,” adding that it’s “high time” Congress acted on the problems tied to online gambling.

Asked whether he would lead the Quad Committee if offered the post, he said without hesitation: “Yes, of course, I will. Definitely.”

Not the first legislative probe

If the House pushes through with an investigation into e-sabong, it wouldn’t be the first legislative inquiry on the matter.

In 2022, Sen. Bato dela Rosa led a Senate probe where gaming tycoon Atong Ang appeared as a resource person.

Ang was named as the mastermind over the forced disappearance of the 34 sabungeros by whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who said the number goes as high as 100.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed nearly 50 technical divers to search for possible remains of the missing sabungeros who were allegedly dumped in Taal Lake. At least five sacks containing a mix of human and animal bones were found, as of writing.