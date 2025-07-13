^

Headlines

First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 6:39pm
First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed
Rescuers stand amid the debris of damaged building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv following an Iranian missile attack on June 16, 2025.
AFP / Menahem Kahana

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina overseas worker has died due to injuries sustained in the Israel-Iran bombings last month, the Philippine Embassy in Israel confirmed Sunday, July 13 (Manila time).

In a statement, the embassy said Leah Mosquera, 49, succumbed to severe injuries early Sunday morning after being hit by an Iranian missile that struck her apartment in Rehovot, Israel, on June 15.

She was rushed to Shamir Medical Center, where she underwent several surgeries and was confined at the intensive care unit for weeks before her passing.

“The Embassy expresses its deepest gratitude to her and extends heartfelt condolences to the entire Mosquera family in the Philippines,” it said.

The news of her death was confirmed by her sister, Joy, according to the embassy.

The embassy said it is now coordinating repatriation arrangements and providing assistance to Mosquera's family.

“Throughout her many years working in Israel, she dedicated herself to supporting her family back home — an enduring symbol of the courage and sacrifice of overseas Filipino workers around the world,” the statement added.

Mosquera is the first confirmed Filipino fatality in the wake of the June 2025 conflict between Iran and Israel, which was sparked by Israel’s preemptive strikes on key Iranian military and nuclear sites.

The Israeli airstrikes, launched on June 13, targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile production sites, senior military leaders, and nuclear scientists — a move meant to derail what it said was Tehran’s progress toward developing nuclear weapons. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

IRAN

ISRAEL

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY IN ISRAEL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-DepEd chief Briones charged with graft, falsification over P2.4-B laptop deal

Ex-DepEd chief Briones charged with graft, falsification over P2.4-B laptop deal

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
But while the Senate blue ribbon committee indicated Briones was "unwittingly" duped into approving the purchase,...
Headlines
fbtw
Heated debates seen as senators tackle VP impeachment jurisdiction

Heated debates seen as senators tackle VP impeachment jurisdiction

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
There may be a “bloodbath” after all in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, as senator-judges...
Headlines
fbtw
Need to renew your driver's license? You can now do it online

Need to renew your driver's license? You can now do it online

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
The Department of Transportation launched an online system where drivers can renew their licenses without having to physically...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Metro Manila residents support 15-minute city model &mdash; study

Most Metro Manila residents support 15-minute city model — study

3 hours ago
A large majority of Metro Manila residents favor the “15-minute city” concept, where essential services like work,...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: 2016 Arbitral Award now entrenched in international jurisprudence

DFA: 2016 Arbitral Award now entrenched in international jurisprudence

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Despite China’s persistent refusal to recognize or honor it, the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea now forms...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DSWD has released P202 million aid so far

DSWD has released P202 million aid so far

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 20 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided more than P202 million worth of aid to families affected...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: Most Pinoys back AFP upgrade, joint West Philippine Sea patrols

Poll: Most Pinoys back AFP upgrade, joint West Philippine Sea patrols

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Most Filipinos support the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the conduct of joint patrols and...
Headlines
fbtw

US, Japan agree to help boost PCG capabilities

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
The United States and Japan have agreed to work together and take steps that will boost the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard.
Headlines
fbtw
Poll: Dumaguete is safest Philippines City

Poll: Dumaguete is safest Philippines City

20 hours ago
Ten cities across the Philippines have been recognized among the safest destinations for travelers, based on the midyear 2025...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: No active personnel involved in Briones-era P2.4-B laptop mess

DepEd: No active personnel involved in Briones-era P2.4-B laptop mess

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Department of Education said that all officials implicated in the allegedly overpriced laptop deal during the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with