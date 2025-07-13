Most Metro Manila residents support 15-minute city model â€” study

^

Most Metro Manila residents support 15-minute city model — study

Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 4:12pm
Photos show an aerial shot of Quezon City on February 10, 2024.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — A large majority of Metro Manila residents favor the “15-minute city” concept, where essential services like work, schools and healthcare are accessible within a short walk or bike ride from home, a new study showed.

Based on a survey of 420 respondents across inner-city districts, informal settlements and outer suburbs, 82% said they prefer to meet daily needs within their immediate community.

However, 76% admitted they still travel beyond their neighborhoods due to limited nearby options.

Support for the concept was consistent across age groups, with 91% of young adults and 87% of older respondents expressing strong approval.

When asked about services most important to have within walking or cycling distance, 92% of participants cited groceries, clinics and schools as essential.

However, high living costs and limited infrastructure remain barriers. Among respondents, 92% flagged the rising cost of food, 73% noted traffic congestion, and 70% mentioned expensive hospital care as challenges.

Other concerns raised include inadequate public transport (29%), poor pedestrian and cycling infrastructure (10%), high medication prices (17%) and transport expenses (19%).

The study also found that 81% of respondents found the model appealing, while 9% said it was somewhat appealing. Another 9% said it did not appeal to them.

Nearly nine in 10 respondents, or 87%, believe that implementing the 15-minute city model would improve quality of life. Most expect benefits such as shorter travel time (76%) and more time with family (68%).

Despite this, respondents cited key obstacles to its implementation, such as insufficient infrastructure (71%), lack of funding (72%), and a strong preference for using private vehicles (59%).

“These findings underscore the urgent need for tailored strategies in land use and zoning, transport and mobility, local economic development, social and community infrastructure, and digital connectivity,” said Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, author of the study.

“Customized approaches for inner cities, outer suburbs, and informal settlements will be critical to reducing commute times, lowering transportation costs, and fostering more community-oriented lifestyles,” she added.

The report, titled “Assessing the Viability of the 15-Minute City Model in Metro Manila,” also includes qualitative interviews with policymakers and focus group discussions with residents.

STUDY

SURVEY
