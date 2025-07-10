Jay Ruiz out; Dave Gomez is Marcosâ€™ new communications chief

^

Jay Ruiz out; Dave Gomez is Marcos’ new communications chief

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 2:11pm
MANILA, Philippines — Former journalist Dave Gomez has been appointed as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s new communications chief, replacing Jay Ruiz.

Gomez is the fifth official to lead the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the most replacements for a Cabinet post under Marcos.

“We are pleased to announce that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Mr. Dave Gomez as Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a briefing on Thursday, July 7.

Before his appointment, Gomez served as communications director for PMFTC Inc, the Philippine affiliate of Philip Morris International. He was also the director general of the Philippine Information Agency and a senior reporter for The Philippine STAR.

“Secretary Dave will ensure clear and truthful government messaging for every Filipino,” Castro added.

In a statement to reporters, Ruiz expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and extended his best wishes to Gomez.

“My almost five months as PCO Secretary have been a profound learning experience. I witnessed firsthand the nobility of public service, where every day presents an opportunity to serve the Filipino people and contribute directly to nation-building,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz is set to join the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) as a member of the Board of Directors. He is not the first PCO secretary to be reassigned to MECO, as former communications chief Cheloy Garafil was also named MECO chief after being succeeded by then-PCO secretary Cesar Chavez.

The PCO has seen a high turnover rate under the Marcos administration, with Garafil being the only secretary to serve for more than a year.

Meanwhile, former lawmaker Sharon Garin has been officially appointed as the new Secretary of the Department of Energy, after previously serving as its officer-in-charge.

Garin initially replaced Raphael Lotilla, who was later appointed as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

