Into the deep: Search for missing sabungeros begins July 10

MANILA, Philippines — The search for the missing sabungeros began on Thursday, July 10.

In a message to reporters on the evening of July 9, Department of Justice spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said an initial dive would proceed at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Club Balai Isabel in Talisay, Batangas.

Talisay is one of the towns surrounding Taal Lake, which is bordered by two cities and 11 coastal municipalities.

“This is merely preliminary. The purpose of this is to meet with the PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) and PNP-CIDG (Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) to identify the area covered by the search, observe initial water conditions and measure the depth of the covered area,” Clavano said.

Alias "Totoy," later identified as Julie Patidongan, had previously claimed that the missing cockfight enthusiasts were thrown into Taal Lake.

Patidongan has accused tycoon Atong Ang and three other individuals of being the masterminds behind the disappearances — an allegation Ang has denied.

On July 8, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the search would begin in a fishpond lease reportedly held by one of the suspects.

Remulla added that he has yet to receive a response from the Japanese government regarding his request for assistance with the underwater search, which was sent just last week.