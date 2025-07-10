^

More senators back online gambling ban

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2025 | 12:00am
Photo of an individual engaging in an online gambling site.
MANILA, Philippines —  Two more senators have expressed support for bills seeking to ban online gambling outright instead of regulating it.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said he opposes proposals to merely regulate online gambling, arguing that enforcement would be ineffective in the Philippines, where some people are known for their “stubbornness” and “ingenuity” in avoiding the rules.

Echoing Dela Rosa’s sentiments, Sen. Bong Go said he also intends to file a bill pushing for a total ban.

Dela Rosa and Go add to the growing number of senators seeking a complete ban on online gambling, joining Risa Hontiveros, Pia Cayetano, Alan Peter Cayetano and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Meanwhile, Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and JV Ejercito have voiced support for stricter regulation instead of a ban.

At the House of Representatives, the debate over online gambling is also heating up, as lawmakers weigh the industry’s economic contributions against its social toll.

Citing the “unregulated, borderless nature” of the platform, Bagong Henerasyon party-list Rep. Robert Nazal is pushing for an outright ban on online gambling and called for the permanent shutdown of over 100 illegal online gaming operators already identified by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

In contrast, Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javi Benitez cautioned against a ban, arguing that it would only drive online gambling underground.

Benitez pointed out that more than 40,000 Filipino workers currently rely on regulated online gambling platforms for their livelihoods, supporting their families through income that funds food, education, health care and daily needs. –  Delon Porcalla

