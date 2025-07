Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 9

In this Aug. 23, 2022 photo, students from Almario Elementary School, Pedro Guevarra Elementary School, and Jose Abad Santos High School in Manila brace for rain due to a weather disturbance.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended face-to-face classes for Wednesday, July 9, due to rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

According to PAGASA’s 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the habagat will continue to bring rains across parts of the country.

Below is a running list of class suspensions:

National Capital Region

Las Piñas City – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Muntinlupa City – face-to-face classes, all levels, public only

Region IV-A

Batangas province Laurel – all levels, public and private

Cavite province Alfonso – all levels, public and private Amadeo – all levels, public and private General Emilio Aguinaldo – all levels, public and private General Trias City – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Indang – preschool to senior high school, public and private Kawit – all levels, public and private Mendez-Nuñez – all levels, public and private Naic – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Tagaytay City – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Tanza – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private Trece Martires City – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Laguna province Biñan City – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private



Please refresh this page for updates.