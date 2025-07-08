Fil-Am travelers: Improve Philippines infrastructure to attract more tourists

Passengers are seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines should improve its infrastructure to attract more tourists, a group of Filipino-Americans embarking on a two-week excursion at popular destinations told The STAR.

Over 200 Filipino-Americans are joining the 16th Very Important Pinoy Tour from July 7 to 15, exploring Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Palawan and Siargao.

Andres Castillo, 67, Leticia Sabang, Jovita Baniaga, 64, and her husband Rafael said they were impressed by the reception in Bukidnon during the previous VIP tour that brought delegates to Northern Mindanao.

“Last year in Bukidnon, there were cultural presentations. Every town welcomed us and there were events in every place we went to,” Castillo said.

Bukidnon, however, needs to invest in good infrastructure, particularly public restrooms, Rafael said.

“The hospitality is great, the technology is good, but public toilets should be improved,” he said.

Castillo recalled asking President Marcos to improve Laoag Airport in Ilocos Norte, during a courtesy call at Malacañang.

According to Sabang, their luggage floated in floodwaters as the airport got inundated during her last visit.

Sabang has been joining the VIP Tour since its inception in 2005, while Castillo started participating in 2013.

“We wanted to promote our country for our tourists to come over here and encourage young Filipino-Americans to come back to the country and see our culture,” Castillo said.

Baniaga, who migrated to the United States when she was 17, said she “realized there are a lot of beautiful places here when we started joining the VIP Tour in 2023.”

“It’s kind of a self-discovery coming back home here,” she added.

Most of this year’s VIP Tour delegates come from Hawaii, which has a large gathering of people with Filipino and Ilocano heritage, Consul General to Honolulu Arman Talbo said.

Each participant can spend an average of $5,000 to $7,000 during the entire trip, according to private partner Rajah Tours Philippines.

The VIP Tour is a joint project of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board.