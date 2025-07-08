^

Migz: Senate must proceed with impeach trial

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Migz: Senate must proceed with impeach trial
Senator Migz Zubiri addresses questions from the media during the “Kapihan sa Senado” press conference held in Pasay City on July 7, 2025
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Even as he branded the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte as a “political witch hunt” aimed at the 2028 elections, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri yesterday said the Senate must proceed with the trial if the case is transmitted.

“They want to remove her from office so others may sit, and still others may lose a rival come the elections in 2028,” Zubiri said.

Still, he emphasized the Senate’s duty to act on the complaint once it reaches them.

“Let’s do what we are supposed to be doing and then we make a decision,” he said.

He said some constituents have been approaching him asking why the Senate is not acting on the impeachment.

“The integrity, name of the Senate is being destroyed because we are doing nothing,” he added.

The Senate is set to convene as an impeachment court after the 20th Congress convenes on July 28.

However, some senators are divided as to whether they can convene or not, stressing the legal questions pending before the Supreme Court about the 20th Congress’ jurisdiction over the impeachment case.

JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI
