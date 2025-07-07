Philippines in talks with Japan to acquire warships

Personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) install flags of Japan and the Philippines along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on April7, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy confirmed yesterday exploratory discussions with Japan on the possible transfer of Abukuma-class destroyer ships to the country, saying the naval assets are aligned with the Navy’s operational requirements in protecting the country’s maritime domain.

Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper had reported that the two countries have reached an agreement for the transfer of six decommissional naval ships to the Philippines.

The destroyers, warships that are used to escort larger vessels, were commissioned between 1989 and 1993.

Each ship is reportedly 109 meters long, with a crew requirement of 120, and is equipped with anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles.

Naval Public Affairs Office director Capt. John Percie Alcos said the Philippine Navy is undertaking preparatory steps for a joint visual inspection of Abukuma-class destroyer escorts from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, following an official invitation from the Japan Ministry of Defense.

“Designed for anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, the Abukuma-class destroyer escorts are known for their reliability and versatility,” Alcos said in a statement.

He said a delegation of naval experts from the Philippine Navy would be dispatched conduct an in-depth assessment of the ships.

“The outcome of this inspection will guide further deliberations on the potential acquisition and its alignment with the Philippine Navy’s modernization efforts,” Alcos said.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kihara reportedly confirmed the transfer during a meeting in Singapore last month.

“This initiative reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the Philippines and Japan and reinforces the shared commitment to maritime security, interoperability, and regional peace and stability,” he added.

The Philippine Air Force and United States Air Force conducted basic aerial combat maneuver exercises using FA50 and F16 fighter jets during the 2024 Cope Thunder at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga. — Walter Bollozos

US-Philippines Cope Thunder exercises

Meanwhile, the second iteration of the Cope Thunder exercises between the Philippine Air Force and the United States Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) opens today at various PAF bases in Northern Luzon.

PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the Cope Thunder 25-2 involves joint training and the exchange of best practices in air operations, disaster response and other ground and sustainment operations.

The exercise also supports the PAF modernization efforts by providing exposure to more advanced technologies of the country’s defense ally.

“The exercise bolsters the enduring Philippines-US defense partnership, ultimately contributing significantly to regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific,” Castillo said.

“It strengthens military readiness, reinforces defense ties and promotes shared learning and collaboration with allied nations,” she added.

Originating in the Philippines in 1976, Cope Thunder relocated to Eielson Air Force Base in 1992, later rebranding as Red Flag Alaska. Resuming in the Philippines in 2023, this exercise offers a platform to integrate forces and enhance interoperability between the Philippine and US air forces.

Meanwhile, to reaffirm their commitment to deepening cooperation and strengthening maritime security in the region the commander of the United States Navy Carrier Strike Group Five Rear Admiral Eric Anduze visited the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila on Friday.

Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Jose Maria Ambrosio Ezpeleta welcomed Anduze whose visit coincided with US Independence Day and Philippine-American Friendship Day.

The Philippine Navy said discussions during the visit focused on ongoing and future joint activities including naval exercises, ship visits and opportunities for closer coordination on operations, training and modernization.