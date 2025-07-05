^

Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera is the new CBCP president

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 5, 2025 | 5:40pm
Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera is the new CBCP president
Archbishop Gilbert Garcera (right) and Archbishop Julius Tonel of Zamboanga, the newly elected president and vice president, respectively, of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, during the 130th CBCP plenary assembly in Anda, Bohol, on July 5, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera will serve as the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ (CBCP) new president.


In a report from CBCP News, the conference was able to conduct their elections on Saturday, June 5, during their 130th plenary assembly in Anda, Bohol.


The 66-year-old Garcera will succeed Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, who is set to end his term in November.


“Garcera will lead the bishops’ collegial body for the next two years. CBCP officials serve two-year terms and may be reelected once, for a maximum of four years,” the CBCP outlet reported.


Prior to being elected into the CBCP presidency, Garcera has been the archbishop of Lipa since 2017. He was also the chair of the CBCP Commission on Mission and Commission on Family and Life.


Garcera had long served within the CBCP, acting as the assistant secretary general of the CBCP.


He was also the executive secretary of the Episcopal Commission on Mission, and national director of the Pontifical Mission Society.


Archbishop Julius Tonel of Zamboanga was also elected as the CBCP vice president. Tonel replaces  Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of Pasig, whose term will also end in November.


Prior to his selection as the CBCP vice president,Tonel was the chief of the CBCP Committee on Bishops’ Concerns.


He was also the chairman of the CBCP Commission on Liturgy.


Garcera and Tonel will begin their new positions on December 1.

 

