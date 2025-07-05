^

'Predictable threat': China tries to block West Philippine Sea documentary

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 5, 2025 | 1:24pm
'Predictable threat': China tries to block West Philippine Sea documentary
Members of the Chinese Coast Guard (CGG) were seen roving around the Rozul Reef in Palawan as they patrol the area on April 21, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — The tensions between Manila and Beijing over the West Philippine Sea continue to brew after China asked a New Zealand documentary festival to refrain from screening a film about the flashpoint waters. 

The documentary, “Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea”, won the Tides of Change Award in New Zealand’s Doc Edge Festival. The documentary focused on the work of Filipino fisherfolk and coast guard in the West Philippine Sea. 

In the name of transparency, Doc Edge posted China’s appeal to them. The Consulate-General of People’s Republic of China in Auckland said that the film festival could “mislead” the public by showing the movie. 

“We hope that you will act in the interest of public and China-New Zealand relations accountability by refraining from screening this documentary,” China said. 

However, Doc Edge said that it would remain independent. 

“Doc Edge stands by our Kaupapa and the festival’s independence and curatorial freedom,” they said. 

Manila's response 

Following news of China’s request, Philippine officials declared their support for the film, saying that it asserted the Philippines’ rightful claim on the flashpoint waters. 

The Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea has condemned this move from China, calling it intimidation. 

PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela said that China is continuing to assert its “authoritarian influence”. 

“This isn’t just a cinematic endeavor—it’s a bold exposé that shines a spotlight on a critical geopolitical flashpoint, revealing the stark realities faced by those on the front lines of this dispute,” Tarriela said in a social media post. 

“China’s response? A predictable threat and pressure aimed at burying the truth before it can reach a global audience. However, this documentary film, along with New Zealand’s refusal to back down, threatens to dismantle the carefully constructed narrative that China has peddled to legitimize its overreach,” he added. 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said that they stood by the filmmakers to help defend truth and sovereignty. 

“The AFP supports efforts that shed light on the realities faced by Filipino fisherfolk and maritime defenders in the West Philippine Sea,” the AFP said. 

Must-see 

Directed by Baby Ruth Villarama, Doc Edge called the documentary “a banned film that must be seen.” 

In March, “Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea” was removed from the PureGold CinePanalo Film Festival due to alleged “external factors.” 

Months later, the documentary film won big at Doc Edge, which is an Oscar-qualifying film festival. This means that the documentary film may be considered for an Academy Award. 

China has continuously encroached upon Philippine territory throughout the years, despite a 2016 ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration that quashed China’s nine-dash line claim. 

 

