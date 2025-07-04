Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 4
July 4, 2025 | 12:07am
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended classes for Friday, July 4, due to persistent rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon.
State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said the LPA was enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over parts of Luzon.
Below is a list of areas that announced class suspensions as of Thursday evening:
Region I
- Ilocos Sur – all levels, public and private
- La Union – all levels, public and private
- Pangasinan
- Pozorrubio – all levels, public and private
- Umingan – all levels, public and private
- Dagupan City – face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school, public and private
Region III
- Bataan province – all levels, public and private
- Bulacan province
- Calumpit – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private
- Pampanga province
- Candaba – all levels, public and private
- Macabebe – face-to-face classes, from preschool to senior high school, public and private
- Masantol – all levels, public and private
- Tarlac province
- La Paz – all levels, public and private
Region IV-A
- Cavite province – preschool to senior high school, public and private
