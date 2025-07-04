Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 4

In this Aug. 23, 2022 photo, students from Almario Elementary School, Pedro Guevarra Elementary School, and Jose Abad Santos High School in Manila brace for rain due to a weather disturbance.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended classes for Friday, July 4, due to persistent rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said the LPA was enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over parts of Luzon.

Below is a list of areas that announced class suspensions as of Thursday evening:

Region I

Ilocos Sur – all levels, public and private

La Union – all levels, public and private

Pangasinan Pozorrubio – all levels, public and private Umingan – all levels, public and private

Dagupan City – face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school, public and private

Region III

Bataan province – all levels, public and private

Bulacan province Calumpit – face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Pampanga province Candaba – all levels, public and private Macabebe – face-to-face classes, from preschool to senior high school, public and private Masantol – all levels, public and private

Tarlac province La Paz – all levels, public and private



Region IV-A

Cavite province – preschool to senior high school, public and private

